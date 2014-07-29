Badminton: Men's Singles

From the section

Gold medal match

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Derek Wong Sin 1 14 21 19 Kashyap Parupalli Ind 2 21 11 21

Bronze medal match

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 R V Gurusaidutt India 2 21 14 21 Rajiv Ouseph England 1 15 21 19

Semi-finals

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 R V Gurusaidutt India 1 21 19 15 Derek Wong Singapore 2 16 21 21

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Rajiv Ouseph England 1 21 17 18 Kashyap Parupalli India 2 18 21 21

Quarter-finals

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Chng Wei Feng Malaysia 1 15 21 17 R V Gurusaidutt India 2 21 8 21

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Srikanth Kidambi India 1 10 21 12 Derek Wong Singapore 2 21 12 21

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Kieran Merrilees Scotland 0 14 7 Rajiv Ouseph England 2 21 21

Name Country Result Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Daren Liew Malaysia 0 13 14 Kashyap Parupalli India 2 21 21

Selected Results

Round of 16

Name Country Result Name Country C Feng Wei Malaysia 2-0 T Stephenson Northern Ireland Tony Murphy Northern Ireland 0-2 Kieran Merrilees Scotland Chao Huang Singapore 0-2 Rajiv Ouseph England

Round of 32

Name Country Result Name Country Tony Stephenson Northern Ireland 2-0 Prakash Vijayanath South Africa Srikanth Kidambi India 2-0 Daniel Font Wales Tony Murphy Northern Ireland 2-1 Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti Pakistan Sahir Edoo Mauritius 0-2 Rajiv Ouseph England Victor Odera Munga Kenya 0-2 Kieran Merrilees Scotland

Round of 64

Name Country Result Name Country Derek Wong Singapore 2-0 Mark Constable Jersey Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti Pakistan 2-0 Stuart Hardy Guernsey Rajiv Ouseph England 2-0 Chongo Mulenga Zambia Kieran Merrilees Scotland 2-0 Richard Cribb Norfolk Island Ngosa Chongo Zambia 2-0 Daniel Penney Guernsey Tony Stephenson Northern Ireland 2-0 Mohammed Haque Bangladesh Tony Murphy Northern Ireland 2-0 Kervin Ghislain Seychelles R V Gurusaidutt India 2-0 Benjamin Pui Hun Li Isle of Man Victor Odera Munga Kenya 2-0 Alexander Hutchings Jersey Daniel Font Wales 2-0 Gaone Tawana Botswana

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.