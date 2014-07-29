Badminton: Men's Singles

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Derek Wong
|Sin
|1
|14
|21
|19
|Kashyap Parupalli
|Ind
|2
|21
|11
|21
Bronze medal match
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|R V Gurusaidutt
|India
|2
|21
|14
|21
|Rajiv Ouseph
|England
|1
|15
|21
|19
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|R V Gurusaidutt
|India
|1
|21
|19
|15
|Derek Wong
|Singapore
|2
|16
|21
|21
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Rajiv Ouseph
|England
|1
|21
|17
|18
|Kashyap Parupalli
|India
|2
|18
|21
|21
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Chng Wei Feng
|Malaysia
|1
|15
|21
|17
|R V Gurusaidutt
|India
|2
|21
|8
|21
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Srikanth Kidambi
|India
|1
|10
|21
|12
|Derek Wong
|Singapore
|2
|21
|12
|21
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Kieran Merrilees
|Scotland
|0
|14
|7
|Rajiv Ouseph
|England
|2
|21
|21
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Daren Liew
|Malaysia
|0
|13
|14
|Kashyap Parupalli
|India
|2
|21
|21
Selected Results
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|C Feng Wei
|Malaysia
|2-0
|T Stephenson
|Northern Ireland
|Tony Murphy
|Northern Ireland
|0-2
|Kieran Merrilees
|Scotland
|Chao Huang
|Singapore
|0-2
|Rajiv Ouseph
|England
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Tony Stephenson
|Northern Ireland
|2-0
|Prakash Vijayanath
|South Africa
|Srikanth Kidambi
|India
|2-0
|Daniel Font
|Wales
|Tony Murphy
|Northern Ireland
|2-1
|Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti
|Pakistan
|Sahir Edoo
|Mauritius
|0-2
|Rajiv Ouseph
|England
|Victor Odera Munga
|Kenya
|0-2
|Kieran Merrilees
|Scotland
Round of 64
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Derek Wong
|Singapore
|2-0
|Mark Constable
|Jersey
|Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti
|Pakistan
|2-0
|Stuart Hardy
|Guernsey
|Rajiv Ouseph
|England
|2-0
|Chongo Mulenga
|Zambia
|Kieran Merrilees
|Scotland
|2-0
|Richard Cribb
|Norfolk Island
|Ngosa Chongo
|Zambia
|2-0
|Daniel Penney
|Guernsey
|Tony Stephenson
|Northern Ireland
|2-0
|Mohammed Haque
|Bangladesh
|Tony Murphy
|Northern Ireland
|2-0
|Kervin Ghislain
|Seychelles
|R V Gurusaidutt
|India
|2-0
|Benjamin Pui Hun Li
|Isle of Man
|Victor Odera Munga
|Kenya
|2-0
|Alexander Hutchings
|Jersey
|Daniel Font
|Wales
|2-0
|Gaone Tawana
|Botswana
Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.