Badminton: Men's Singles

Gold medal match

NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Derek WongSin1142119
Kashyap ParupalliInd2211121

Bronze medal match

NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
R V GurusaiduttIndia2211421
Rajiv OusephEngland1152119

Semi-finals

NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
R V GurusaiduttIndia1211915
Derek WongSingapore2162121
NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Rajiv OusephEngland1211718
Kashyap ParupalliIndia2182121

Quarter-finals

NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Chng Wei FengMalaysia1152117
R V GurusaiduttIndia221821
NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Srikanth KidambiIndia1102112
Derek Wong Singapore2211221
NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Kieran MerrileesScotland0147
Rajiv OusephEngland22121
NameCountryResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Daren LiewMalaysia01314
Kashyap Parupalli India22121

Selected Results

Round of 16

NameCountryResultNameCountry
C Feng WeiMalaysia2-0T StephensonNorthern Ireland
Tony MurphyNorthern Ireland0-2Kieran MerrileesScotland
Chao HuangSingapore0-2Rajiv OusephEngland

Round of 32

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Tony StephensonNorthern Ireland2-0Prakash VijayanathSouth Africa
Srikanth KidambiIndia2-0Daniel FontWales
Tony MurphyNorthern Ireland2-1Muhammad Irfan Saeed BhattiPakistan
Sahir EdooMauritius0-2Rajiv OusephEngland
Victor Odera MungaKenya0-2Kieran MerrileesScotland

Round of 64

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Derek WongSingapore2-0Mark ConstableJersey
Muhammad Irfan Saeed BhattiPakistan2-0Stuart HardyGuernsey
Rajiv OusephEngland2-0Chongo Mulenga Zambia
Kieran MerrileesScotland2-0Richard Cribb Norfolk Island
Ngosa ChongoZambia2-0Daniel PenneyGuernsey
Tony StephensonNorthern Ireland2-0Mohammed HaqueBangladesh
Tony Murphy Northern Ireland2-0Kervin GhislainSeychelles
R V GurusaiduttIndia2-0Benjamin Pui Hun LiIsle of Man
Victor Odera MungaKenya2-0Alexander HutchingsJersey
Daniel Font Wales2-0Gaone TawanaBotswana

