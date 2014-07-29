Athletics: Women's Heptathlon

Final results table

RankNameCountry100m HurdlesHigh JumpShot Put200mLong JumpJavelin Throw800mTotal points
1Brianne Theisen-EatonCan13.181.8413.7123.416.4443.1302:11.5
1097 (2)1029 (1)775 (1)1038 (1)988 (1)727 (3)943 (1)6597
2Jessica ZelinkaCan12.831.6913.65245.9144.902:11.5
1150 (1)842 (8)771 (2)981 (2)822 (4)762 (1)942 (2)6270
3Jessica TaylorEng13.811.7511.9524.426.1633.8902:17.6PB
1005 (4)916 (4)658 (7)941 (4)899 (2)550 (9)857 (6)5826
4Sophie StanwellAus14.181.6911.9624.355.9936.7702:14.3PB
953 (6)842 (7)658 (6)947 (3)846 (3)605 (7)903 (4)5754
5Salcia SlackJam14.341.6312.8224.675.8744.4802:20.2
931 (7)771 (9)715 (3)917 (5)810 (5)753 (2)821 (7)5718
6Jessica TappinEng13.511.6911.9224.745.4636.9102:11.7PB
1049 (3)842 (5)656 (8)911 (6)688 (7)608 (6)941 (3)5695
7Grace ClementsEng14.541.7512.6627.045.841.9702:22.8
903 (8)916 (2)705 (4)708 (11)789 (6)705 (4)786 (8)5512
8Shianne SmithBer14.951.5411.8325.235.2438.2402:14.7
848 (9)666 (11)650 (9)866 (8)626 (10)634 (5)897 (5)5187
9Katy SealyBiz15.611.6910.227.375.3634.9902:37.6NR
763 (11)842 (6)543 (11)681 (12)660 (9)571 (8)601 (9)4661
10Anny Oyono OyonoCmr16.881.5411.0326.614.9920.6802:40.1
610 (12)666 (12)597 (10)745 (10)557 (12)302 (11)571 (10)4048
11Dee-Ann Kentish-RogersAia15.491.579.2726.445.1521.25DNF
778 (10)701 (10)482 (12)759 (9)601 (11)312 (10)03633
Makeba AlcideLca13.871.7512.1925.055.36DNS
997 (5)916 (3)674 (5)882 (7)660 (8)DNF

PB = Personal Best

NR = National Record

800m

RankNameCountryTimePoints (Total points)
1Brianne Theisen-EatonCan02:11.46943 (6597)
2Jessica ZelinkaCan02:11.54942 (6270)
3Jessica TappinEng02:11.65941 (5695)
4Sophie StanwellAus02:14.28903 (5754)
5Shianne SmithBer02:14.73897 (5187)
6Jessica TaylorEng02:17.59857 (5826)
7Salcia SlackJam02:20.21821 (5718)
8Grace ClementsEng02:22.80786 (5512)
9Katy SealyBiz02:37.61601 (4661)
10Anny Oyono OyonoCmr02:40.13571 (4048)
Dee-Ann Kentish-RogersAiaDNF0 (3633)

DNF = Did not finish

Javelin Throw

RankNameCountryMarkPoints (Total points)
1Jessica ZelinkaCan44.90762 (5328)
2Salcia SlackJam44.48753 (4897)
3Brianne Theisen-EatonCan43.13727 (5654)
4Grace ClementsEng41.97705 (4726)
5Shianne SmithBer38.24634 (4290)
6Jessica TappinEng36.90608 (4754)
7Sophie StanwellAus36.77605 (4851)
8Katy SealyBiz34.99571 (4060)
9Jessica TaylorEng33.89550 (4969)
10Dee-Ann Kentish-RogersAia21.25312 (3633)
11Anny Oyono OyonoCmr20.68302 (3477)
Makeba AlcideLcaDNS

DNS = Did not start

Long Jump

RankNameCountryJump 1Jump 2Jump 3MarkPoints (Total points)
1Brianne Theisen-EatonCan6.296.446.316.44988 (4927)
2Jessica TaylorEng6.016.16x6.16899 (4419)
3Sophie StanwellAus5.99xx5.99846 (4246)
4Jessica ZelinkaCanx5.915.95.91822 (4566)
5Salcia SlackJam5.875.835.755.87810 (4144)
6Grace ClementsEngx5.725.85.8789 (4021)
7Jessica TappinEng5.46xx5.46688 (4146)
8Makeba AlcideLca5.125.365.215.36660 (4129)
9Katy SealyBiz4.985.365.115.36660 (3489)
10Shianne SmithBer5.245.235.245.24626 (3656)
11Dee-Ann Kentish-RogersAia5.155.035.055.15601 (3321)
12Anny Oyono OyonoCmr4.724.994.844.99557 (3175)

200m

Heat 1

RankName CountryTimePoints (Total points)
1Makeba Alcide Lca25.05882 (3469)
2Shianne Smith Ber25.23866 (3030)
3Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers Aia26.44759 (2720)
4Anny Oyono Oyono Cmr26.61745 (2618)
5Grace Clements Eng27.04708 (3232)
6Katy Sealy Biz27.37681 (2829)

Heat 2

RankNameCountryTimePoints (Total points)
1Brianne Theisen-Eaton Can23.411038 (3939)
2Jessica Zelinka Can24.00981 (3744)
3Sophie Stanwell Aus24.35947 (3400)
4Jessica Taylor Eng24.42941 (3520)
5Salcia Slack Jam24.67917 (3334)
6Jessica Tappin Eng24.74911 (3458)

Shot Put

RankNameCountryDistancePoints (Total points)
1Brianne Theisen-Eaton Can13.71775 (2901)
2Jessica Zelinka Can13.65771 (2763)
3Salcia Slack Jam12.82715 (2417)
4Grace Clements Eng12.66705 (2524)
5Makeba Alcide Lca12.19674 (2587)
6Sophie Stanwell Aus11.96658 (2453)
7Jessica Taylor Eng11.95658 (2579)
8Jessica Tappin Eng11.92656 (2547)
9Shianne Smith Ber11.83650 (2164)
10Anny Oyono Oyono Cmr11.03597 (1873)
11Katy Sealy Biz10.19543 (2148)
12Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers Aia9.27482 (1961)

High Jump

RankNameCountryMarkPoints (Total points)
1Brianne Theisen-EatonCan1.841029 (2126)
2Grace ClementsEng1.75916 (1819)
3Makeba AlcideLca1.75916 (1913)
4Jessica TaylorEng1.75916 (1921)
5Jessica TappinEng1.69842 (1891)
6Katy SealyBiz1.69842 (1605)
7Sophie StanwellAus1.69842 (1795)
8Jessica ZelinkaCan 1.69842 (1992)
9Salcia SlackJam1.63771 (1702)
10Dee-Ann Kentish-RogersAna1.57701 (1479)
11Shianne SmithBer1.54666 (1514)
12Anny Oyono OyonoCmr1.54666 (1276)

100m Hurdles

RankNameCountryMarkPoints
Heat 1
1Sophie StanwellAus14.18953
2Grace ClementsEng14.54903
3Shianne SmithBer14.95848
4Dee-Ann Kentish-RogersAia15.49778
5Katy SealyBiz15.61763
6Anny Oyono OyonoCmr16.88610
Heat 2
1Jessica ZelinkaCan12.831150
2Brianne Theisen-EatonCan13.181097
3Jessica TappinEng13.511049
4Jessica TaylorEng13.811005
5Makeba AlcideLca13.87997
6Salcia SlackJam14.34931

