Athletics: Women's Heptathlon
Final results table
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|100m Hurdles
|High Jump
|Shot Put
|200m
|Long Jump
|Javelin Throw
|800m
|Total points
|1
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|13.18
|1.84
|13.71
|23.41
|6.44
|43.13
|02:11.5
|1097 (2)
|1029 (1)
|775 (1)
|1038 (1)
|988 (1)
|727 (3)
|943 (1)
|6597
|2
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|12.83
|1.69
|13.65
|24
|5.91
|44.9
|02:11.5
|1150 (1)
|842 (8)
|771 (2)
|981 (2)
|822 (4)
|762 (1)
|942 (2)
|6270
|3
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|13.81
|1.75
|11.95
|24.42
|6.16
|33.89
|02:17.6
|PB
|1005 (4)
|916 (4)
|658 (7)
|941 (4)
|899 (2)
|550 (9)
|857 (6)
|5826
|4
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|14.18
|1.69
|11.96
|24.35
|5.99
|36.77
|02:14.3
|PB
|953 (6)
|842 (7)
|658 (6)
|947 (3)
|846 (3)
|605 (7)
|903 (4)
|5754
|5
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|14.34
|1.63
|12.82
|24.67
|5.87
|44.48
|02:20.2
|931 (7)
|771 (9)
|715 (3)
|917 (5)
|810 (5)
|753 (2)
|821 (7)
|5718
|6
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|13.51
|1.69
|11.92
|24.74
|5.46
|36.91
|02:11.7
|PB
|1049 (3)
|842 (5)
|656 (8)
|911 (6)
|688 (7)
|608 (6)
|941 (3)
|5695
|7
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|14.54
|1.75
|12.66
|27.04
|5.8
|41.97
|02:22.8
|903 (8)
|916 (2)
|705 (4)
|708 (11)
|789 (6)
|705 (4)
|786 (8)
|5512
|8
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|14.95
|1.54
|11.83
|25.23
|5.24
|38.24
|02:14.7
|848 (9)
|666 (11)
|650 (9)
|866 (8)
|626 (10)
|634 (5)
|897 (5)
|5187
|9
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|15.61
|1.69
|10.2
|27.37
|5.36
|34.99
|02:37.6
|NR
|763 (11)
|842 (6)
|543 (11)
|681 (12)
|660 (9)
|571 (8)
|601 (9)
|4661
|10
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|16.88
|1.54
|11.03
|26.61
|4.99
|20.68
|02:40.1
|610 (12)
|666 (12)
|597 (10)
|745 (10)
|557 (12)
|302 (11)
|571 (10)
|4048
|11
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|15.49
|1.57
|9.27
|26.44
|5.15
|21.25
|DNF
|778 (10)
|701 (10)
|482 (12)
|759 (9)
|601 (11)
|312 (10)
|0
|3633
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|13.87
|1.75
|12.19
|25.05
|5.36
|DNS
|997 (5)
|916 (3)
|674 (5)
|882 (7)
|660 (8)
|DNF
PB = Personal Best
NR = National Record
800m
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|02:11.46
|943 (6597)
|2
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|02:11.54
|942 (6270)
|3
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|02:11.65
|941 (5695)
|4
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|02:14.28
|903 (5754)
|5
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|02:14.73
|897 (5187)
|6
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|02:17.59
|857 (5826)
|7
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|02:20.21
|821 (5718)
|8
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|02:22.80
|786 (5512)
|9
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|02:37.61
|601 (4661)
|10
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|02:40.13
|571 (4048)
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|DNF
|0 (3633)
DNF = Did not finish
Javelin Throw
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Mark
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|44.90
|762 (5328)
|2
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|44.48
|753 (4897)
|3
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|43.13
|727 (5654)
|4
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|41.97
|705 (4726)
|5
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|38.24
|634 (4290)
|6
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|36.90
|608 (4754)
|7
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|36.77
|605 (4851)
|8
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|34.99
|571 (4060)
|9
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|33.89
|550 (4969)
|10
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|21.25
|312 (3633)
|11
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|20.68
|302 (3477)
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|DNS
DNS = Did not start
Long Jump
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Jump 1
|Jump 2
|Jump 3
|Mark
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|6.29
|6.44
|6.31
|6.44
|988 (4927)
|2
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|6.01
|6.16
|x
|6.16
|899 (4419)
|3
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|5.99
|x
|x
|5.99
|846 (4246)
|4
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|x
|5.91
|5.9
|5.91
|822 (4566)
|5
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|5.87
|5.83
|5.75
|5.87
|810 (4144)
|6
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|x
|5.72
|5.8
|5.8
|789 (4021)
|7
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|5.46
|x
|x
|5.46
|688 (4146)
|8
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|5.12
|5.36
|5.21
|5.36
|660 (4129)
|9
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|4.98
|5.36
|5.11
|5.36
|660 (3489)
|10
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|5.24
|5.23
|5.24
|5.24
|626 (3656)
|11
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|5.15
|5.03
|5.05
|5.15
|601 (3321)
|12
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|4.72
|4.99
|4.84
|4.99
|557 (3175)
200m
Heat 1
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|25.05
|882 (3469)
|2
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|25.23
|866 (3030)
|3
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|26.44
|759 (2720)
|4
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|26.61
|745 (2618)
|5
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|27.04
|708 (3232)
|6
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|27.37
|681 (2829)
Heat 2
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|23.41
|1038 (3939)
|2
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|24.00
|981 (3744)
|3
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|24.35
|947 (3400)
|4
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|24.42
|941 (3520)
|5
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|24.67
|917 (3334)
|6
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|24.74
|911 (3458)
Shot Put
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Distance
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|13.71
|775 (2901)
|2
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|13.65
|771 (2763)
|3
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|12.82
|715 (2417)
|4
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|12.66
|705 (2524)
|5
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|12.19
|674 (2587)
|6
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|11.96
|658 (2453)
|7
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|11.95
|658 (2579)
|8
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|11.92
|656 (2547)
|9
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|11.83
|650 (2164)
|10
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|11.03
|597 (1873)
|11
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|10.19
|543 (2148)
|12
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|9.27
|482 (1961)
High Jump
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Mark
|Points (Total points)
|1
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|1.84
|1029 (2126)
|2
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|1.75
|916 (1819)
|3
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|1.75
|916 (1913)
|4
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|1.75
|916 (1921)
|5
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|1.69
|842 (1891)
|6
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|1.69
|842 (1605)
|7
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|1.69
|842 (1795)
|8
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|1.69
|842 (1992)
|9
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|1.63
|771 (1702)
|10
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Ana
|1.57
|701 (1479)
|11
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|1.54
|666 (1514)
|12
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|1.54
|666 (1276)
100m Hurdles
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Mark
|Points
|Heat 1
|1
|Sophie Stanwell
|Aus
|14.18
|953
|2
|Grace Clements
|Eng
|14.54
|903
|3
|Shianne Smith
|Ber
|14.95
|848
|4
|Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers
|Aia
|15.49
|778
|5
|Katy Sealy
|Biz
|15.61
|763
|6
|Anny Oyono Oyono
|Cmr
|16.88
|610
|Heat 2
|1
|Jessica Zelinka
|Can
|12.83
|1150
|2
|Brianne Theisen-Eaton
|Can
|13.18
|1097
|3
|Jessica Tappin
|Eng
|13.51
|1049
|4
|Jessica Taylor
|Eng
|13.81
|1005
|5
|Makeba Alcide
|Lca
|13.87
|997
|6
|Salcia Slack
|Jam
|14.34
|931