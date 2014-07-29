Athletics: Women's 10,000m

From the section

Finals

Rank Name Country 1 Joyce Chepkirui Ken 32:09.4 PB 2 Florence Kiplagat Ken 32:09.5 3 Emily Chebet Ken 32:10.8 PB 4 Kate Avery Eng 32:33.3 PB 5 Beth Potter Sco 32:33.4 PB 6 Toroitich Chebet Uga 32:42.0 NR 7 Sonia Samuels Eng 32:58.0 8 Vanis Chemutai Uga 33:12.0 9 Elinor Kirk Wal 33:22.4 10 Clementine Mukandanga Rwa 34:12.3 PB 11 Claudette Mukasakindi Rwa 34:52.9 12 Tonya Nero Tri 35:48.6 13 Emma Montiel Gib 37:26.8

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record