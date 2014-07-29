Athletics: Women's 10,000m

Finals

RankNameCountry
1Joyce Chepkirui Ken32:09.4PB
2Florence Kiplagat Ken32:09.5
3Emily Chebet Ken32:10.8PB
4Kate Avery Eng32:33.3PB
5Beth Potter Sco32:33.4PB
6Toroitich Chebet Uga32:42.0NR
7Sonia Samuels Eng32:58.0
8Vanis Chemutai Uga33:12.0
9Elinor Kirk Wal33:22.4
10Clementine Mukandanga Rwa34:12.3PB
11Claudette Mukasakindi Rwa34:52.9
12Tonya Nero Tri35:48.6
13Emma Montiel Gib37:26.8

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record

