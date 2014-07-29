Athletics: Women's 10,000m
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Finals
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|1
|Joyce Chepkirui
|Ken
|32:09.4
|PB
|2
|Florence Kiplagat
|Ken
|32:09.5
|3
|Emily Chebet
|Ken
|32:10.8
|PB
|4
|Kate Avery
|Eng
|32:33.3
|PB
|5
|Beth Potter
|Sco
|32:33.4
|PB
|6
|Toroitich Chebet
|Uga
|32:42.0
|NR
|7
|Sonia Samuels
|Eng
|32:58.0
|8
|Vanis Chemutai
|Uga
|33:12.0
|9
|Elinor Kirk
|Wal
|33:22.4
|10
|Clementine Mukandanga
|Rwa
|34:12.3
|PB
|11
|Claudette Mukasakindi
|Rwa
|34:52.9
|12
|Tonya Nero
|Tri
|35:48.6
|13
|Emma Montiel
|Gib
|37:26.8
PB = Best performance of the athlete
NR = National Record