Cycling: Men's Cross-Country results

Final

Rank NameCountryTimeSplit
1Anton CooperNZ01:38:26+0.00
2Samuel Gaze NZ01:38:29+0:03
3Daniel McConnell Aus01:38:36+0:10
4Max Plaxton Can01:38:49+0:23
5Grant Ferguson Sco01:41:35+3:09
6Liam Killeen Eng01:41:57+3:31
7Raphael Gagne Can01:43:03+4:37
8Cameron Ivory Aus01:43:20+4:54
9Paul OldhamEng01:43:29+5:03
10Kenta Gallagher Sco01:43:45+5:19
11Gareth Montgomerie Sco01:46:28+8:02
12Andy Blair Aus01:48:16+9:50
13Philip Buys SA01:48:34+10:08
14James Roe Gue01:50:46+12:20
15Yannick Lincoln Mri01:51:23+12:57
16Marios Athanasiadis Cyp01:52:42+14:16
17Elliot Baxter IOM01:53:06+14:40
18Heiko Redecker Nam01:53:44+15:18
19Rhys Hidrio JeyLAP
20Christos Loizou CypLAP
21Phetetso Monese LesLAP
22Richard Tanguy JerLAP
23James Patterson JerLAP
24Samson Gichuru KenLAP
25Michael Serafin GueLAP
26Roger Aiken NILAP
27Sebastien Tyack MriLAP
28Teboho Khantsi LesLAP
29Anthony Muite KenLAP
30Robert Barnes JamLAP
31William Kelly SwzLAP
32Benard Kabiro KenLAP
33Moshoeshoe Khumalo SwzLAP
Mataya Tsoyo MawDNS
Missi Thomas Kathumba MawDNS

DNS = Did not start

LAP = Lapped

Top Stories