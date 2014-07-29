Cycling: Men's Cross-Country results
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Split
|1
|Anton Cooper
|NZ
|01:38:26
|+0.00
|2
|Samuel Gaze
|NZ
|01:38:29
|+0:03
|3
|Daniel McConnell
|Aus
|01:38:36
|+0:10
|4
|Max Plaxton
|Can
|01:38:49
|+0:23
|5
|Grant Ferguson
|Sco
|01:41:35
|+3:09
|6
|Liam Killeen
|Eng
|01:41:57
|+3:31
|7
|Raphael Gagne
|Can
|01:43:03
|+4:37
|8
|Cameron Ivory
|Aus
|01:43:20
|+4:54
|9
|Paul Oldham
|Eng
|01:43:29
|+5:03
|10
|Kenta Gallagher
|Sco
|01:43:45
|+5:19
|11
|Gareth Montgomerie
|Sco
|01:46:28
|+8:02
|12
|Andy Blair
|Aus
|01:48:16
|+9:50
|13
|Philip Buys
|SA
|01:48:34
|+10:08
|14
|James Roe
|Gue
|01:50:46
|+12:20
|15
|Yannick Lincoln
|Mri
|01:51:23
|+12:57
|16
|Marios Athanasiadis
|Cyp
|01:52:42
|+14:16
|17
|Elliot Baxter
|IOM
|01:53:06
|+14:40
|18
|Heiko Redecker
|Nam
|01:53:44
|+15:18
|19
|Rhys Hidrio
|Jey
|LAP
|20
|Christos Loizou
|Cyp
|LAP
|21
|Phetetso Monese
|Les
|LAP
|22
|Richard Tanguy
|Jer
|LAP
|23
|James Patterson
|Jer
|LAP
|24
|Samson Gichuru
|Ken
|LAP
|25
|Michael Serafin
|Gue
|LAP
|26
|Roger Aiken
|NI
|LAP
|27
|Sebastien Tyack
|Mri
|LAP
|28
|Teboho Khantsi
|Les
|LAP
|29
|Anthony Muite
|Ken
|LAP
|30
|Robert Barnes
|Jam
|LAP
|31
|William Kelly
|Swz
|LAP
|32
|Benard Kabiro
|Ken
|LAP
|33
|Moshoeshoe Khumalo
|Swz
|LAP
|Mataya Tsoyo
|Maw
|DNS
|Missi Thomas Kathumba
|Maw
|DNS
DNS = Did not start
LAP = Lapped