Shooting: Queen's Prize Individual results

Final

RankNameCountryTotal
1David LuckmanEng401-42v GR
2Jim PatonCan397-35v
3Parag PatelEng394-35v
4David CalvertNI393-38v
5Jack AlexanderNI392-32v
6Frederik CoetzeeSA391-34v
7Barry le CheminantJey390-40
8Nick MaceGuy390-28v
9Ian ShawSco388-41v
10Angus McLeodSco388-40v
11James CorbettAus387-48v
12Geoff GrenfellAus387-38v
13Chris WatsonWal387-38v
14Gareth MorrisWal387-31v
15Lennox BraithwaiteGuy385-34v
16Dan RichardsonJey384-39v
17Johannes du ToitSA384-29v
18John SnowdenNZ383-21v
19Peter JoryGuy378-28v
20Mike CollingsNZ383-21v

GR= Games record

