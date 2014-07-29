Shooting: Queen's Prize Individual results
-
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Total
|1
|David Luckman
|Eng
|401-42v GR
|2
|Jim Paton
|Can
|397-35v
|3
|Parag Patel
|Eng
|394-35v
|4
|David Calvert
|NI
|393-38v
|5
|Jack Alexander
|NI
|392-32v
|6
|Frederik Coetzee
|SA
|391-34v
|7
|Barry le Cheminant
|Jey
|390-40
|8
|Nick Mace
|Guy
|390-28v
|9
|Ian Shaw
|Sco
|388-41v
|10
|Angus McLeod
|Sco
|388-40v
|11
|James Corbett
|Aus
|387-48v
|12
|Geoff Grenfell
|Aus
|387-38v
|13
|Chris Watson
|Wal
|387-38v
|14
|Gareth Morris
|Wal
|387-31v
|15
|Lennox Braithwaite
|Guy
|385-34v
|16
|Dan Richardson
|Jey
|384-39v
|17
|Johannes du Toit
|SA
|384-29v
|18
|John Snowden
|NZ
|383-21v
|19
|Peter Jory
|Guy
|378-28v
|20
|Mike Collings
|NZ
|383-21v
GR= Games record