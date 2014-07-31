Squash: Men's Doubles

Gold medal match

CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
EnglandAdrian Grant / Nick Matthew11179
AustraliaDavid Palmer / Cameron Pilley2101111

Bronze medal match

CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
ScotlandAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch097
EnglandDaryl Selby / James Willstrop21111

Semi-finals

CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
EnglandAdrian Grant / Nick Matthew21111
ScotlandAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch072
CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
EnglandDaryl Selby / James Willstrop044
AustraliaDavid Palmer / Cameron Pilley21111

Quarter-finals

CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
New ZealandLance Beddoes / Paul Coll18119
EnglandDaryl Selby / James Willstrop211611
CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
EnglandAdrian Grant / Nick Matthew21111
WalesPeter Creed / David Evans094
CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
Scotland Stuart Crawford / Greg Lobban095
AustraliaDavid Palmer / Cameron Pilley21111
CountryNameResultGame 1Game 2Game 3
ScotlandAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch21111
AustraliaMatthew Karwalski / Ryan Cuskelly075

Round of 16

CountryAthletesScoreAthletesCountry
EngAdrian Grant / Nick Matthew2-0 (11-6, 11-5)Chris Binnie/ Bruce BurrowesJam
ScoAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch2-0 (11-4, 11-4)Kelvin Ndhlovu / Mwinga LengweZam
AusDavid Palmer / Cameron Pilley2-0 (11-4, 11-3)Bradley Hindle/ Daniel Zammit-LewisMlt
NZLance Beddoes / Paul Coll2-0 (11-7, 11-10)Campbell Grayson/ Martin KnightNZ
EngJames Willstrop / Daryl Selby2-0 (11-1, 11-9)David Haley / Scott FitzgeraldWal
ScoStuart Crawford / Greg Lobban2-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-9)Saurav Ghosal / Harinder Pal SandhuInd
AusMatthew Karwalski / Ryan Cuskelly2-0 (11-4, 11-4)Micah Franklin/ Nicholas KymeBer
WalPeter Creed / David Evans2-0 (11-3,11-2)Valentino Bon Jovi Bong/ Ivan YuenMas

Preliminary round

Selected results

Pool A
EngAdrian Grant / Nick Matthew2-0 (11-5, 11-6)Bradley Hindle / Daniel Zammit-LewisMlt
EngAdrian Grant / Nick Matthew2-0 (11-5, 11-5)Alexander Arjoon / Sunil SethGuy
EngNick Matthew / Adrian Grant2-0 (11-6, 11-7)Moreaina Wei / Shubert MaketuPng
Pool B
AusDavid Palmer / Cameron Pilley2-0 (11-2, 11-4)Nick Taylor / Scott GautierJey
JamBruce Burrowes / Chris Binnie2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-10)Scott Gautier / Nick TaylorJey
Pool C
EngDaryl Selby / James Willstrop2-0 (11-1,11-4)Anthony Brindle / Christian NavasGib
EngJames Willstrop / Daryl Selby2-0 (11-3, 11-6)Kelvin Ndhlovu / Mwinga LengweZam
EngJames Willstrop / Daryl Selby2-0 (11-2, 11-2)Jason Doyle / Jules SnaggSVG
Pool D
ScoAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch2-0 (11-3,11-4)Colin Ramasra / Kale WilsonTri
ScoAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch2-0 (11-3, 11-3)Scott Fitzgerald / David HaleyWal
WalDavid Haley / Scott Fitzgerald2-0 (11-3, 11-6)Kale Wilson / Colin RamasraTri
Pool E
ScoAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch11-3,11-4Colin Ramasra / Kale WilsonTri
ScoAlan Clyne / Harry Leitch11-3, 11-3Scott Fitzgerald / David HaleyWal
Pool G
WalPeter Creed / David Evans2-0 (11-2,11-4)Paul Kadoma / Michael KawooyaUga
IndSuarav Ghosal / Harinder Pal Sandhu0-2 (8-11, 3-11)David Evans / Peter CreedWal
WalDavid Evans / Peter Creed2-0 (11-1, 11-5)Myron Blair / Julian JervisCay
Pool H
ScoStuart Crawford / Greg Lobban 2-0 (11-2, 11-1)James Bentick / Kevin HannawaySvg
ScoStuart Crawford / Greg Lobban2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-9) Ivan Yeung / Valentino Bon Jovi BongMas
ScoStuart Crawford / Greg Lobban2-0 (11-1, 11-2)SuariMadako Junior Suari/ Kerry WalshPng

