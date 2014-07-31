Squash: Men's Doubles
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gold medal match
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|England
|Adrian Grant / Nick Matthew
|1
|11
|7
|9
|Australia
|David Palmer / Cameron Pilley
|2
|10
|11
|11
Bronze medal match
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Scotland
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|0
|9
|7
|England
|Daryl Selby / James Willstrop
|2
|11
|11
Semi-finals
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|England
|Adrian Grant / Nick Matthew
|2
|11
|11
|Scotland
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|0
|7
|2
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|England
|Daryl Selby / James Willstrop
|0
|4
|4
|Australia
|David Palmer / Cameron Pilley
|2
|11
|11
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|New Zealand
|Lance Beddoes / Paul Coll
|1
|8
|11
|9
|England
|Daryl Selby / James Willstrop
|2
|11
|6
|11
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|England
|Adrian Grant / Nick Matthew
|2
|11
|11
|Wales
|Peter Creed / David Evans
|0
|9
|4
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Scotland
|Stuart Crawford / Greg Lobban
|0
|9
|5
|Australia
|David Palmer / Cameron Pilley
|2
|11
|11
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Scotland
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|2
|11
|11
|Australia
|Matthew Karwalski / Ryan Cuskelly
|0
|7
|5
Round of 16
|Country
|Athletes
|Score
|Athletes
|Country
|Eng
|Adrian Grant / Nick Matthew
|2-0 (11-6, 11-5)
|Chris Binnie/ Bruce Burrowes
|Jam
|Sco
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|2-0 (11-4, 11-4)
|Kelvin Ndhlovu / Mwinga Lengwe
|Zam
|Aus
|David Palmer / Cameron Pilley
|2-0 (11-4, 11-3)
|Bradley Hindle/ Daniel Zammit-Lewis
|Mlt
|NZ
|Lance Beddoes / Paul Coll
|2-0 (11-7, 11-10)
|Campbell Grayson/ Martin Knight
|NZ
|Eng
|James Willstrop / Daryl Selby
|2-0 (11-1, 11-9)
|David Haley / Scott Fitzgerald
|Wal
|Sco
|Stuart Crawford / Greg Lobban
|2-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-9)
|Saurav Ghosal / Harinder Pal Sandhu
|Ind
|Aus
|Matthew Karwalski / Ryan Cuskelly
|2-0 (11-4, 11-4)
|Micah Franklin/ Nicholas Kyme
|Ber
|Wal
|Peter Creed / David Evans
|2-0 (11-3,11-2)
|Valentino Bon Jovi Bong/ Ivan Yuen
|Mas
Preliminary round
Selected results
|Pool A
|Eng
|Adrian Grant / Nick Matthew
|2-0 (11-5, 11-6)
|Bradley Hindle / Daniel Zammit-Lewis
|Mlt
|Eng
|Adrian Grant / Nick Matthew
|2-0 (11-5, 11-5)
|Alexander Arjoon / Sunil Seth
|Guy
|Eng
|Nick Matthew / Adrian Grant
|2-0 (11-6, 11-7)
|Moreaina Wei / Shubert Maketu
|Png
|Pool B
|Aus
|David Palmer / Cameron Pilley
|2-0 (11-2, 11-4)
|Nick Taylor / Scott Gautier
|Jey
|Jam
|Bruce Burrowes / Chris Binnie
|2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-10)
|Scott Gautier / Nick Taylor
|Jey
|Pool C
|Eng
|Daryl Selby / James Willstrop
|2-0 (11-1,11-4)
|Anthony Brindle / Christian Navas
|Gib
|Eng
|James Willstrop / Daryl Selby
|2-0 (11-3, 11-6)
|Kelvin Ndhlovu / Mwinga Lengwe
|Zam
|Eng
|James Willstrop / Daryl Selby
|2-0 (11-2, 11-2)
|Jason Doyle / Jules Snagg
|SVG
|Pool D
|Sco
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|2-0 (11-3,11-4)
|Colin Ramasra / Kale Wilson
|Tri
|Sco
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|2-0 (11-3, 11-3)
|Scott Fitzgerald / David Haley
|Wal
|Wal
|David Haley / Scott Fitzgerald
|2-0 (11-3, 11-6)
|Kale Wilson / Colin Ramasra
|Tri
|Pool E
|Sco
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|11-3,11-4
|Colin Ramasra / Kale Wilson
|Tri
|Sco
|Alan Clyne / Harry Leitch
|11-3, 11-3
|Scott Fitzgerald / David Haley
|Wal
|Pool G
|Wal
|Peter Creed / David Evans
|2-0 (11-2,11-4)
|Paul Kadoma / Michael Kawooya
|Uga
|Ind
|Suarav Ghosal / Harinder Pal Sandhu
|0-2 (8-11, 3-11)
|David Evans / Peter Creed
|Wal
|Wal
|David Evans / Peter Creed
|2-0 (11-1, 11-5)
|Myron Blair / Julian Jervis
|Cay
|Pool H
|Sco
|Stuart Crawford / Greg Lobban
|2-0 (11-2, 11-1)
|James Bentick / Kevin Hannaway
|Svg
|Sco
|Stuart Crawford / Greg Lobban
|2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-9)
|Ivan Yeung / Valentino Bon Jovi Bong
|Mas
|Sco
|Stuart Crawford / Greg Lobban
|2-0 (11-1, 11-2)
|SuariMadako Junior Suari/ Kerry Walsh
|Png