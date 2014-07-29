Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 75kg

Match results

NameCountryNameCountry
Erica WiebeCanBtSophie EdwardsEng
Blessing OnyebuchiNgrBtJyotiInd
Annabel AliCmrBtSophie EdwardsEng
Erica WiebeCanBtBlessing OnyebuchiNgr
JyotiIndBtSophie EdwardsEng
Erica WiebeCanBtAnnabel AliCmr
Blessing OnyebuchiNgrBtSophie EdwardsEng
Annabel AliCmrBtJyotiInd
Erica WiebeCanBtJyotiInd
Annabel AliCmrBtBlessing OnyebuchiNgr

