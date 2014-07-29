Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 75kg
-
Match results
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Erica Wiebe
|Can
|Bt
|Sophie Edwards
|Eng
|Blessing Onyebuchi
|Ngr
|Bt
|Jyoti
|Ind
|Annabel Ali
|Cmr
|Bt
|Sophie Edwards
|Eng
|Erica Wiebe
|Can
|Bt
|Blessing Onyebuchi
|Ngr
|Jyoti
|Ind
|Bt
|Sophie Edwards
|Eng
|Erica Wiebe
|Can
|Bt
|Annabel Ali
|Cmr
|Blessing Onyebuchi
|Ngr
|Bt
|Sophie Edwards
|Eng
|Annabel Ali
|Cmr
|Bt
|Jyoti
|Ind
|Erica Wiebe
|Can
|Bt
|Jyoti
|Ind
|Annabel Ali
|Cmr
|Bt
|Blessing Onyebuchi
|Ngr