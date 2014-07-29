Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 125kg

Gold medal

NameCountryNameCountry
Korey JarvisCanBtRajeev TomarInd

Bronze medal

NameCountryNameCountry
Sinivie BolticNgrBtHollis Ochieng MkangaKen
Chinu EngBtMarcus CarneyNZ

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Korey JarvisCanBtChinu SinghEng
Rajeev TomarIndBtMarcus CarneyNZ

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Korey JarvisCanBtHollis MkanaKen
Chinu SinghEngBtZaman AnwarPkn
Rajeev TomarIndBtSinivie BolticNgr
Marcus CarneyNZBtKalum MoraandageSri

Last 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Zaman AnwarPknBtAdem DigovichSA
Chinu SinghEngBtClaude MbiangaCmr

