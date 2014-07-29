Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 125kg
Gold medal
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Korey Jarvis
|Can
|Bt
|Rajeev Tomar
|Ind
Bronze medal
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sinivie Boltic
|Ngr
|Bt
|Hollis Ochieng Mkanga
|Ken
|Chinu
|Eng
|Bt
|Marcus Carney
|NZ
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Korey Jarvis
|Can
|Bt
|Chinu Singh
|Eng
|Rajeev Tomar
|Ind
|Bt
|Marcus Carney
|NZ
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Korey Jarvis
|Can
|Bt
|Hollis Mkana
|Ken
|Chinu Singh
|Eng
|Bt
|Zaman Anwar
|Pkn
|Rajeev Tomar
|Ind
|Bt
|Sinivie Boltic
|Ngr
|Marcus Carney
|NZ
|Bt
|Kalum Moraandage
|Sri
Last 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Zaman Anwar
|Pkn
|Bt
|Adem Digovich
|SA
|Chinu Singh
|Eng
|Bt
|Claude Mbianga
|Cmr