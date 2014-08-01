Table Tennis: Women's Singles

Gold medal

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Tianwei FengSingapore41111111011
Mengyu YuSingapore1789122

Bronze medal

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Ye LinSingapore411111111
Jian Fang LayAustralia05477

Semi-final

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Tianwei FengSingapore4139111211XX
Ye LinSingapore111119108XX
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Jian Fang LayAustralia03886XXX
Mengyu YuSingapore411111111XXX

Quarter-finals

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Tianwei FengSingapore411111111XXX
Beh Lee WeiMalaysia02536XXX
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Manika BatraIndia1421177XX
Ye LinSingapore4111151111XX
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Mo ZhangCanada1961199XX
Mengyu YuSingapore4111151111XX
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Naomi OwenWales19119107XX
Jian Fang LayAustralia4117111211XX

Selected Results

Third Round

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Kelly SibleyEngland1 - 4Ye LinSingapore
Joanna DrinkhallEngland1 - 4Naomi OwenWales

Second Round

NameCountryName Country
Joanna Drinkhall England4 - 0Offiong EdemNigeria
Kelly SibleyEngland4 - 0Ng Sock KhimMalaysia
Charlotte CareyWales3 - 4Zhenhua DederkoAustralia
Amanda MogeyNorthern Ireland0 - 4Chunli LiNew Zealand
Ashley GivanNorthern Ireland0 - 4Jian Fang LaAustralia
Tin-Tin HoEngland1 - 4Mengyu YuSignapore

Preliminary Round

Pool A
Tin-Tin HoEngland4 - 0Amina LukaayaUganda
Tin-Tin HoEngland 4-0Aminath ShareefMaldives
Pool B
Charlotte CareyWales4-0Jinita Azad Kumar ShahKenya
Charlotte Carey Wales4-0Natalie CummingsGuyana
Pool F
Emma LudlowNorthern Ireland4-0Stella GrantSierra Leone
Emma LudlowNorthern Ireland2-4Annie Yang New Zealand
Pool G
Amanda MogeyNorthern Ireland4-0Idau ChrisPapua New Guinea
Amanda MogeyNorthern Ireland4-0Farwa BabarPakistan
Amanda MogeyNorthern Ireland4-0Betty Guo Canada
Pool L
Megan PhillipsWales4-1Anniesa BenstrongSeychelles
Megan PhillipsWales4-0Larrysa DoverDominica
Megan Phillips Wales4-3Chelsea Edghill Guyana
Pool P
Gillian EdwardsScotland2-4Alice LoveridgeGuernsey
Gillian EdwardsScotland4-0Pareina MatarikiVanuatu
Pool Q
Kelsey le MaistreJersey1-4Aleena Edwards Trinidad & Tobago
Kelsey le MaistreJersey4-1Krystle Harvey Barbados
Pool R
Ashley GivanNorthern Ireland4-1Dadrian LewisJamaica
Ashley GivanNorthern Ireland4-0Isabelle ChowreeMauritius
Ashley GivanNorthern Ireland4-0Trenace LoweGuyana
Pool S
Lynda Flaws Scotland4-0Angelisa FreemanSaint Kitts & Nevis
Lynda FlawsScotland4-3Yvonne FosterJamaica
Lynda FlawsScotland0-4Cecilia AkpanNigeria
Pool V
Corinna WhitakerScotland4-0Nthabeleng MokeniLesotho
Corinna WhitakerScotland0-4Dawn Morgan Guernsey

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.

