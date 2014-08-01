Table Tennis: Women's Singles

Gold medal
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Tianwei Feng
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Mengyu Yu
|Singapore
|1
|7
|8
|9
|12
|2
Bronze medal
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Ye Lin
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Jian Fang Lay
|Australia
|0
|5
|4
|7
|7
Semi-final
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Tianwei Feng
|Singapore
|4
|13
|9
|11
|12
|11
|X
|X
|Ye Lin
|Singapore
|1
|11
|11
|9
|10
|8
|X
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Jian Fang Lay
|Australia
|0
|3
|8
|8
|6
|X
|X
|X
|Mengyu Yu
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|X
Quarter-finals
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Tianwei Feng
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|X
|Beh Lee Wei
|Malaysia
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|X
|X
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Manika Batra
|India
|1
|4
|2
|11
|7
|7
|X
|X
|Ye Lin
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|5
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Mo Zhang
|Canada
|1
|9
|6
|11
|9
|9
|X
|X
|Mengyu Yu
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|5
|11
|11
|X
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Naomi Owen
|Wales
|1
|9
|11
|9
|10
|7
|X
|X
|Jian Fang Lay
|Australia
|4
|11
|7
|11
|12
|11
|X
|X
Selected Results
Third Round
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Kelly Sibley
|England
|1 - 4
|Ye Lin
|Singapore
|Joanna Drinkhall
|England
|1 - 4
|Naomi Owen
|Wales
Second Round
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Joanna Drinkhall
|England
|4 - 0
|Offiong Edem
|Nigeria
|Kelly Sibley
|England
|4 - 0
|Ng Sock Khim
|Malaysia
|Charlotte Carey
|Wales
|3 - 4
|Zhenhua Dederko
|Australia
|Amanda Mogey
|Northern Ireland
|0 - 4
|Chunli Li
|New Zealand
|Ashley Givan
|Northern Ireland
|0 - 4
|Jian Fang La
|Australia
|Tin-Tin Ho
|England
|1 - 4
|Mengyu Yu
|Signapore
Preliminary Round
|Pool A
|Tin-Tin Ho
|England
|4 - 0
|Amina Lukaaya
|Uganda
|Tin-Tin Ho
|England
|4-0
|Aminath Shareef
|Maldives
|Pool B
|Charlotte Carey
|Wales
|4-0
|Jinita Azad Kumar Shah
|Kenya
|Charlotte Carey
|Wales
|4-0
|Natalie Cummings
|Guyana
|Pool F
|Emma Ludlow
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Stella Grant
|Sierra Leone
|Emma Ludlow
|Northern Ireland
|2-4
|Annie Yang
|New Zealand
|Pool G
|Amanda Mogey
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Idau Chris
|Papua New Guinea
|Amanda Mogey
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Farwa Babar
|Pakistan
|Amanda Mogey
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Betty Guo
|Canada
|Pool L
|Megan Phillips
|Wales
|4-1
|Anniesa Benstrong
|Seychelles
|Megan Phillips
|Wales
|4-0
|Larrysa Dover
|Dominica
|Megan Phillips
|Wales
|4-3
|Chelsea Edghill
|Guyana
|Pool P
|Gillian Edwards
|Scotland
|2-4
|Alice Loveridge
|Guernsey
|Gillian Edwards
|Scotland
|4-0
|Pareina Matariki
|Vanuatu
|Pool Q
|Kelsey le Maistre
|Jersey
|1-4
|Aleena Edwards
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Kelsey le Maistre
|Jersey
|4-1
|Krystle Harvey
|Barbados
|Pool R
|Ashley Givan
|Northern Ireland
|4-1
|Dadrian Lewis
|Jamaica
|Ashley Givan
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Isabelle Chowree
|Mauritius
|Ashley Givan
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Trenace Lowe
|Guyana
|Pool S
|Lynda Flaws
|Scotland
|4-0
|Angelisa Freeman
|Saint Kitts & Nevis
|Lynda Flaws
|Scotland
|4-3
|Yvonne Foster
|Jamaica
|Lynda Flaws
|Scotland
|0-4
|Cecilia Akpan
|Nigeria
|Pool V
|Corinna Whitaker
|Scotland
|4-0
|Nthabeleng Mokeni
|Lesotho
|Corinna Whitaker
|Scotland
|0-4
|Dawn Morgan
|Guernsey
Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.