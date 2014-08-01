Table Tennis: Women's Singles

From the section

Gold medal

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Tianwei Feng Singapore 4 11 11 11 10 11 Mengyu Yu Singapore 1 7 8 9 12 2

Bronze medal

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Ye Lin Singapore 4 11 11 11 11 Jian Fang Lay Australia 0 5 4 7 7

Semi-final

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Tianwei Feng Singapore 4 13 9 11 12 11 X X Ye Lin Singapore 1 11 11 9 10 8 X X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Jian Fang Lay Australia 0 3 8 8 6 X X X Mengyu Yu Singapore 4 11 11 11 11 X X X

Quarter-finals

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Tianwei Feng Singapore 4 11 11 11 11 X X X Beh Lee Wei Malaysia 0 2 5 3 6 X X X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Manika Batra India 1 4 2 11 7 7 X X Ye Lin Singapore 4 11 11 5 11 11 X X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Mo Zhang Canada 1 9 6 11 9 9 X X Mengyu Yu Singapore 4 11 11 5 11 11 X X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Naomi Owen Wales 1 9 11 9 10 7 X X Jian Fang Lay Australia 4 11 7 11 12 11 X X

Selected Results

Third Round

Name Country Result Name Country Kelly Sibley England 1 - 4 Ye Lin Singapore Joanna Drinkhall England 1 - 4 Naomi Owen Wales

Second Round

Name Country Name Country Joanna Drinkhall England 4 - 0 Offiong Edem Nigeria Kelly Sibley England 4 - 0 Ng Sock Khim Malaysia Charlotte Carey Wales 3 - 4 Zhenhua Dederko Australia Amanda Mogey Northern Ireland 0 - 4 Chunli Li New Zealand Ashley Givan Northern Ireland 0 - 4 Jian Fang La Australia Tin-Tin Ho England 1 - 4 Mengyu Yu Signapore

Preliminary Round

Pool A Tin-Tin Ho England 4 - 0 Amina Lukaaya Uganda Tin-Tin Ho England 4-0 Aminath Shareef Maldives

Pool B Charlotte Carey Wales 4-0 Jinita Azad Kumar Shah Kenya Charlotte Carey Wales 4-0 Natalie Cummings Guyana

Pool F Emma Ludlow Northern Ireland 4-0 Stella Grant Sierra Leone Emma Ludlow Northern Ireland 2-4 Annie Yang New Zealand

Pool G Amanda Mogey Northern Ireland 4-0 Idau Chris Papua New Guinea Amanda Mogey Northern Ireland 4-0 Farwa Babar Pakistan Amanda Mogey Northern Ireland 4-0 Betty Guo Canada

Pool L Megan Phillips Wales 4-1 Anniesa Benstrong Seychelles Megan Phillips Wales 4-0 Larrysa Dover Dominica Megan Phillips Wales 4-3 Chelsea Edghill Guyana

Pool P Gillian Edwards Scotland 2-4 Alice Loveridge Guernsey Gillian Edwards Scotland 4-0 Pareina Matariki Vanuatu

Pool Q Kelsey le Maistre Jersey 1-4 Aleena Edwards Trinidad & Tobago Kelsey le Maistre Jersey 4-1 Krystle Harvey Barbados

Pool R Ashley Givan Northern Ireland 4-1 Dadrian Lewis Jamaica Ashley Givan Northern Ireland 4-0 Isabelle Chowree Mauritius Ashley Givan Northern Ireland 4-0 Trenace Lowe Guyana

Pool S Lynda Flaws Scotland 4-0 Angelisa Freeman Saint Kitts & Nevis Lynda Flaws Scotland 4-3 Yvonne Foster Jamaica Lynda Flaws Scotland 0-4 Cecilia Akpan Nigeria

Pool V Corinna Whitaker Scotland 4-0 Nthabeleng Mokeni Lesotho Corinna Whitaker Scotland 0-4 Dawn Morgan Guernsey

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.