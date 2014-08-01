Table Tennis: Men's Singles

Gold medal match
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Ning Gao
|Singapore
|1
|9
|2
|7
|11
|7
|Jian Zhan
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|11
|6
|11
Bronze medal match
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|India
|2
|6
|8
|11
|9
|11
|10
|Liam Pitchford
|England
|4
|11
|11
|4
|11
|6
|12
Semi-finals
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Ning Gao
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|14
|6
|10
|11
|11
|Liam Pitchford
|England
|3
|8
|13
|12
|11
|12
|7
|6
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|India
|0
|6
|6
|6
|8
|X
|X
|X
|Jian Zhan
|Singapore
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|X
|X
|X
Quarter-finals
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Ning Gao
|Singapore
|4
|15
|11
|9
|11
|11
|X
|X
|William Henzell
|Australia
|1
|13
|6
|11
|7
|6
|X
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Soumyajit Ghosh
|Singapore
|2
|11
|7
|11
|7
|10
|9
|X
|Liam Pitchford
|England
|3
|7
|11
|9
|11
|12
|11
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|India
|4
|11
|11
|12
|9
|11
|X
|X
|Paul Drinkhall
|England
|1
|7
|6
|10
|11
|6
|X
|X
|Names
|Country
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Match 6
|Match 7
|Zhen Eugene Wang
|Canada
|2
|11
|11
|7
|8
|5
|8
|X
|Jian Zhan
|Singapore
|4
|9
|1
|11
|11
|11
|11
|X
Selected Results
Third Round
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Gavin Rumgay
|Sco
|1-4
|William Henzell
|Aus
|Ryan Jenkins
|Wal
|0-4
|Paul Drinkhall
|Eng
|Zhen Eugene Wang
|Can
|4-0
|Andrew Baggaley
|Eng
|Bode Abiodun
|Nga
|0-4
|Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|Harmeet Rajul Desai
|Ind
|0-4
|Jian Zhan
|Sin
|Ning Gao
|Sin
|4-0
|Quadri Aruna
|Nga
|Hu Li
|Sin
|1-4
|Soumyajit Ghosh
|Ind
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|Ind
|4-0
|Segun Toriola
|Nga
Second Round
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Gavin Rumgay
|Scotland
|4-1
|Andre Ho
|Canada
|Paul Mcreery
|Northern Ireland
|0-4
|Liam Pitchford
|England
|Stephen Jenkins
|Wales
|0-4
|Quadri Aruna
|Nigeria
|Tengteng Liu
|New Zealand
|1-4
|Paul Drinkhall
|England
|Ryan Jenkins
|Wales
|4-0
|Craig Howieson
|Scotland
|Muhd Shakirin Ibrahim
|Malaysia
|0-4
|Andrew Baggaley
|England
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|India
|4-0
|Ashley Robinson
|Northern Ireland
First Round
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Stephen Jenkins
|Wales
|4 - 0
|Curtis Humphreys
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Craig Howieson
|Scotland
|4 - 0
|Dinesh Deshappriya
|Sri Lanka
|Paul Mccreery
|Northern Ireland
|4 - 0
|Sean Doherty
|Scotland
|Pierre-Luc Theriault
|Canada
|4 - 0
|Daniel O'connell
|Wales
|Dexter St. Louis
|Trinidad & Tobago
|4 - 2
|Peter Graham
|Northern Ireland
Preliminary Round
|Pool F
|Craig Gascoyne
|Jersey
|1-4
|Muhd Shakirin Ibrahim
|Malaysia
|Craig Gascoyne
|Jersey
|1-4
|Christopher Franklin
|Guyana
|Pool I
|Paul McCreery
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Khethang Mothibi
|Lesotho
|Paul McCreery
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Tyrone Tun
|Belize
|Pool J
|Craig Howieson
|Scotland
|4-0
|Rob Dorovolomo
|Solomon Islands
|Craig Howieson
|Scotland
|4-0
|Andre Freeman
|Saint Kitts & Nevis
|Pool K
|Josh Band
|Jersey
|4-1
|Katirakei Tetabo
|Kiribati
|Josh Band
|Jersey
|0-4
|Chee Feng Leong
|Malaysia
|Pool N
|Stephen Jenkins
|Wales
|4-0
|Friday Ng'andu
|Zambia
|Stephen Jenkins
|Wales
|4-1
|Stewart Hara
|Malawi
|Pool Q
|Ashley Robinson
|Northern Ireland
|4-1
|Muhammad Rameez
|Pakistan
|Ashley Robinson
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Omarie Ferdinand
|Saint Lucia
|Pool S
|Sean Doherty
|Scotland
|4-0
|Amoni Amaniel Tumaini
|Tanzania
|Sean Doherty
|Scotland
|4-0
|JR Kavir Gaymes
|St Vinc & Grenadines
|Pool Z
|Peter Graham
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Samuel Morris
|Sierra Leone
|Peter Graham
|Northern Ireland
|4-0
|Jedaiah Pierre
|Saint Lucia
|Daniel O'Connell
|Wales
|4-0
|Tabish Khurshid
|Pakistan
|Daniel O'Connell
|Wales
|4-0
|Aaron Wilson
|Trinidad & Tobago
Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.