Table Tennis: Men's Singles

Gold medal match

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Ning Gao Singapore 1 9 2 7 11 7 Jian Zhan Singapore 4 11 11 11 6 11

Bronze medal match

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Sharath Kamal Achanta India 2 6 8 11 9 11 10 Liam Pitchford England 4 11 11 4 11 6 12

Semi-finals

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Ning Gao Singapore 4 11 11 14 6 10 11 11 Liam Pitchford England 3 8 13 12 11 12 7 6

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Sharath Kamal Achanta India 0 6 6 6 8 X X X Jian Zhan Singapore 4 11 11 11 11 X X X

Quarter-finals

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Ning Gao Singapore 4 15 11 9 11 11 X X William Henzell Australia 1 13 6 11 7 6 X X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Soumyajit Ghosh Singapore 2 11 7 11 7 10 9 X Liam Pitchford England 3 7 11 9 11 12 11 X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Sharath Kamal Achanta India 4 11 11 12 9 11 X X Paul Drinkhall England 1 7 6 10 11 6 X X

Names Country Result Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 Match 6 Match 7 Zhen Eugene Wang Canada 2 11 11 7 8 5 8 X Jian Zhan Singapore 4 9 1 11 11 11 11 X

Selected Results

Third Round

Name Country Name Country Gavin Rumgay Sco 1-4 William Henzell Aus Ryan Jenkins Wal 0-4 Paul Drinkhall Eng Zhen Eugene Wang Can 4-0 Andrew Baggaley Eng Bode Abiodun Nga 0-4 Liam Pitchford Eng Harmeet Rajul Desai Ind 0-4 Jian Zhan Sin Ning Gao Sin 4-0 Quadri Aruna Nga Hu Li Sin 1-4 Soumyajit Ghosh Ind Sharath Kamal Achanta Ind 4-0 Segun Toriola Nga

Second Round

Name Country Name Country Gavin Rumgay Scotland 4-1 Andre Ho Canada Paul Mcreery Northern Ireland 0-4 Liam Pitchford England Stephen Jenkins Wales 0-4 Quadri Aruna Nigeria Tengteng Liu New Zealand 1-4 Paul Drinkhall England Ryan Jenkins Wales 4-0 Craig Howieson Scotland Muhd Shakirin Ibrahim Malaysia 0-4 Andrew Baggaley England Sharath Kamal Achanta India 4-0 Ashley Robinson Northern Ireland

First Round

Name Country Name Country Stephen Jenkins Wales 4 - 0 Curtis Humphreys Trinidad & Tobago Craig Howieson Scotland 4 - 0 Dinesh Deshappriya Sri Lanka Paul Mccreery Northern Ireland 4 - 0 Sean Doherty Scotland Pierre-Luc Theriault Canada 4 - 0 Daniel O'connell Wales Dexter St. Louis Trinidad & Tobago 4 - 2 Peter Graham Northern Ireland

Preliminary Round

Pool F Craig Gascoyne Jersey 1-4 Muhd Shakirin Ibrahim Malaysia Craig Gascoyne Jersey 1-4 Christopher Franklin Guyana

Pool I Paul McCreery Northern Ireland 4-0 Khethang Mothibi Lesotho Paul McCreery Northern Ireland 4-0 Tyrone Tun Belize

Pool J Craig Howieson Scotland 4-0 Rob Dorovolomo Solomon Islands Craig Howieson Scotland 4-0 Andre Freeman Saint Kitts & Nevis

Pool K Josh Band Jersey 4-1 Katirakei Tetabo Kiribati Josh Band Jersey 0-4 Chee Feng Leong Malaysia

Pool N Stephen Jenkins Wales 4-0 Friday Ng'andu Zambia Stephen Jenkins Wales 4-1 Stewart Hara Malawi

Pool Q Ashley Robinson Northern Ireland 4-1 Muhammad Rameez Pakistan Ashley Robinson Northern Ireland 4-0 Omarie Ferdinand Saint Lucia

Pool S Sean Doherty Scotland 4-0 Amoni Amaniel Tumaini Tanzania Sean Doherty Scotland 4-0 JR Kavir Gaymes St Vinc & Grenadines

Pool Z Peter Graham Northern Ireland 4-0 Samuel Morris Sierra Leone Peter Graham Northern Ireland 4-0 Jedaiah Pierre Saint Lucia Daniel O'Connell Wales 4-0 Tabish Khurshid Pakistan Daniel O'Connell Wales 4-0 Aaron Wilson Trinidad & Tobago

