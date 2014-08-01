Table Tennis: Men's Singles

Gold medal match

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Ning GaoSingapore1927117
Jian ZhanSingapore4111111611

Bronze medal match

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Sharath Kamal AchantaIndia2681191110
Liam PitchfordEngland41111411612

Semi-finals

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Ning GaoSingapore41111146101111
Liam PitchfordEngland381312111276
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Sharath Kamal AchantaIndia06668XXX
Jian ZhanSingapore411111111XXX

Quarter-finals

NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Ning GaoSingapore4151191111XX
William HenzellAustralia11361176XX
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Soumyajit GhoshSingapore2117117109X
Liam PitchfordEngland37119111211X
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Sharath Kamal AchantaIndia4111112911XX
Paul DrinkhallEngland17610116XX
NamesCountryResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5Match 6Match 7
Zhen Eugene WangCanada211117858X
Jian ZhanSingapore49111111111X

Selected Results

Third Round

NameCountryNameCountry
Gavin RumgaySco1-4William HenzellAus
Ryan JenkinsWal0-4Paul DrinkhallEng
Zhen Eugene WangCan4-0Andrew BaggaleyEng
Bode AbiodunNga0-4Liam PitchfordEng
Harmeet Rajul DesaiInd0-4Jian ZhanSin
Ning GaoSin4-0Quadri ArunaNga
Hu LiSin1-4Soumyajit GhoshInd
Sharath Kamal AchantaInd4-0Segun ToriolaNga

Second Round

NameCountryNameCountry
Gavin RumgayScotland4-1Andre HoCanada
Paul Mcreery Northern Ireland0-4Liam PitchfordEngland
Stephen JenkinsWales0-4Quadri ArunaNigeria
Tengteng LiuNew Zealand1-4Paul DrinkhallEngland
Ryan JenkinsWales4-0Craig HowiesonScotland
Muhd Shakirin IbrahimMalaysia0-4Andrew BaggaleyEngland
Sharath Kamal AchantaIndia4-0Ashley RobinsonNorthern Ireland

First Round

NameCountryNameCountry
Stephen Jenkins Wales4 - 0Curtis Humphreys Trinidad & Tobago
Craig Howieson Scotland4 - 0Dinesh Deshappriya Sri Lanka
Paul Mccreery Northern Ireland4 - 0Sean Doherty Scotland
Pierre-Luc Theriault Canada 4 - 0Daniel O'connell Wales
Dexter St. Louis Trinidad & Tobago4 - 2Peter GrahamNorthern Ireland

Preliminary Round

Pool F
Craig GascoyneJersey1-4Muhd Shakirin Ibrahim Malaysia
Craig GascoyneJersey1-4Christopher FranklinGuyana
Pool I
Paul McCreeryNorthern Ireland4-0Khethang MothibiLesotho
Paul McCreeryNorthern Ireland4-0Tyrone TunBelize
Pool J
Craig HowiesonScotland4-0Rob DorovolomoSolomon Islands
Craig HowiesonScotland4-0Andre FreemanSaint Kitts & Nevis
Pool K
Josh BandJersey4-1Katirakei TetaboKiribati
Josh BandJersey0-4Chee Feng LeongMalaysia
Pool N
Stephen JenkinsWales4-0Friday Ng'anduZambia
Stephen JenkinsWales4-1Stewart HaraMalawi
Pool Q
Ashley RobinsonNorthern Ireland4-1Muhammad RameezPakistan
Ashley RobinsonNorthern Ireland4-0Omarie FerdinandSaint Lucia
Pool S
Sean DohertyScotland4-0Amoni Amaniel TumainiTanzania
Sean DohertyScotland4-0JR Kavir GaymesSt Vinc & Grenadines
Pool Z
Peter GrahamNorthern Ireland4-0Samuel MorrisSierra Leone
Peter GrahamNorthern Ireland4-0Jedaiah PierreSaint Lucia
Daniel O'ConnellWales4-0Tabish KhurshidPakistan
Daniel O'ConnellWales4-0Aaron WilsonTrinidad & Tobago

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.

