Manx rifle shooter Harry Creevy has completed his eighth and final Commonwealth Games for the Isle of Man.

The 58-year-old landlord of the Albert Hotel in Douglas made his debut at the Edinburgh Games in 1986 and said it had been epic journey to Glasgow.

He finished 16th in qualification in the 50m prone rifle event to miss out on a place in the final and told BBC Sport he has been "proud to represent the Isle of Man at each and every Games".

Fellow Manx shooters Ben Kelly and Gemma Kermode said Creevy's experience had been invaluable to the team.