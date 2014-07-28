BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Isle of Man gymnasts hope to inspire

Manx gymnasts hope to inspire youngsters

Four teenagers have become the first-ever female Manx gymnasts to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games.

Grace Harrison, Tara Donnelly, Nicole Burns and Kaitlin Kneen competed in the team competition and said they were "incredibly proud".

Four years ago Olivia Curran was set to represent the island in Delhi but was denied her opportunity after a fall in training.

Curran will complete a remarkable journey later this week by representing the Isle of Man in the pole vault.

