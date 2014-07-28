BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Paddy Barnes happy to get medal bid underway

Barnes happy to get medal bid underway

Northern Ireland light-flyweight boxer Paddy Barnes is happy to have his bid for another Commonwealth gold medal underway with a win over Tanzanian Hamadi Furahisha.

Double Olympic bronze medallist Barnes now progresses to the last eight and needs to win one more contest to secure a medal.

"I've had to wait a long time to get in the ring but I'm confident I can go all the way again," he said.

Top videos

Video

Barnes happy to get medal bid underway

Video

Klopp last to hear Wijnaldum baby news

Video

'After the fight I'm heading to Ibiza'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

Video

'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype

  • From the section Boxing
Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories