Barnes happy to get medal bid underway
Northern Ireland light-flyweight boxer Paddy Barnes is happy to have his bid for another Commonwealth gold medal underway with a win over Tanzanian Hamadi Furahisha.
Double Olympic bronze medallist Barnes now progresses to the last eight and needs to win one more contest to secure a medal.
"I've had to wait a long time to get in the ring but I'm confident I can go all the way again," he said.