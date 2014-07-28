Glasgow 2014: Blessing Okagbare storms to gold in the 100m

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare set a new Commonwealth record of 10.85 seconds to win 100m gold and put her Jamaican rivals in the shade.

Okagbare produced a fine piece of relaxed sprinting to leave Veronica Campbell-Brown in silver and Kerron Stewart bronze.

England's Asha Philip produced a new personal best of 11.18secs to take fourth.

Compatriot Bianca Williams took sixth in her first major championships.

Philip said: "Fourth is always the first loser, but there's a lot more to come.

"I wanted a medal, but it's my first ever Commonwealth Games. I'm really happy with that."

Okagbare, who still has 200m and long jump gold to aim at in these Games, said: "A season's best, a win - I'm just happy I was able to pull it off. After 70m it just felt easy."

Sophie Hitchon on the way to bronze in the women's hammer

Sophie Hitchon, a ballet dancer turned hammer thrower, claimed Commonwealth bronze, the 23-year-old from Burnley hurling the hammer 68.72m.

"The first few rounds were a little jerky and I only got it together later on but I am amazingly pleased with a medal," she said.

Canada's Sultana Frizell took the gold in a Games record 71.97m, while England's Sarah Holt was fourth with a season's best 65.67m.

Scotland's Libby Clegg, 24, earned the hosts their first Hampden Park gold with victory in the T11/12 100m.

The visually impaired 22-year-old and guide Mikail Huggins - who together won silver at London 2012 - crossed the line in 12.20 to emphatically claim the title by more than a second to the delight of a raucous full house.

"It is a bit daunting when everyone wants you to win, but I didn't feel the pressure too much," said Clegg. "The crowd and atmosphere have been brilliant and to win gold is amazing."

Laura Muir, one of Scotland's leading hopes, also had the crowd at the national stadium off their seats as she cruised into the final of the 1500m.

The 21-year-old will be joined in Tuesday's final by English trio Hannah England,Laura Weightman and Jemma Simpson.

Jamaica's O'Dayne Richards took gold in the men's shot put with a huge throw of 21.61m - a Games record.

Kirani James, the Olympic 400m champion from Grenada and one of the biggest names in Glasgow, looked in imperious form in qualifying for the final. England's Michael Bingham,Martyn Rooney and Nigel Levine also made it through.

English trio Christopher Baker,Martyn Bernard and Tom Parsons, along with Scotland's Raymond Bobrownicki, qualified for the high jump final.

Dan Greaves struck gold for England with victory in the F42/44 discus.

The 31-year-old, who took silver at London 2012, came out on top of his domestic duel with Wales' Aled Davies, winning with a throw of 59.21m.

Wales' Rhys Jones finished third in a men's 100m T37 final won by South African Fanie van der Merwe in 11.65.

England's bronze medalist Sophie Hitchon, gold medalist Sultana Frizell of Canada and silver medalist Julia Ratcliffe of New Zealand celebrate after the women's hammer final

Scotland's Laura Muir, far left, on her way to thrilling the crowd as she powered into the 1500m final

Scotland's Libby Clegg and her guide Mikail Huggins celebrate gold in the T11/12 100 metres