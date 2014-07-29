Glasgow 2014: Rhys Jones praises crowd after bronze success

Rhys Jones shows off the bronze medal he won in the T37 100m final at the Commonwealth Games.

Welsh athlete Rhys Jones praised the Scottish fans after winning a bronze medal in the T37 100m final at Hampden Park.

Jones posted a time of 12.03 seconds behind the South African pair of Fanie Van Der Merwe (11.65) and Charl Du Toit (11.89).

"The atmosphere is electric, it's absolutely incredible," said the 20-year-old from Pontypridd.

"I'm here as a Welsh athlete and they were supporting me, it's fantastic."

Jones' medal was one of four won by Welsh competitors on day five of the Commonwealth Games.

Jazz Carlin led the way in the pool with a gold in the 800m freestyle, Aled Sion Davies won silver in the F42/F44 discus and there was a bronze medal for the bowls triples team of Marc Wyatt, Jonathan Tomlinson and Paul Taylor.

Their successes lifted Wales' total medal tally to 22, just five short of their pre-Games target of 27.

Jones' preparations for the games were disrupted by injuries, a fact he said made winning a medal even more enjoyable.

"It's been an injury-ridden winter and I've had a two month block of training, so getting here was amazing but coming away with a medal is unbelievable," he added.

"I've been having operations I've been having bone stresses and I've overcome all of that for this - and this is what it was all about.

"All those disappointments during the winter are made into positives now."