Glasgow 2014: Day six Scottish interest at-a-glance

Paul Foster and Alex Marshall secured Scotland's 12th gold medal in lawn bowls

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August

Team Scotland smashed one of their Commonwealth Games records on Monday and hopes are high that another will tumble on day six.

Alex Marshall and Paul Foster won the lawn bowls men's pairs title to take Scotland's gold medal tally to 12 in Glasgow, eclipsing their previous best of 11 in Melbourne 2006.

Libby Clegg's podium-topping display in the 100m T12 final made it 13 golds, and added to the bronze secured by Jen McIntosh earlier in the day in shooting, Scotland have now equalled their best Commonwealth Games haul of 33 medals.

So the home hopefuls go into day six knowing one more gong will ensure Scotland's best ever performance at a Commonwealth Games comes at Glasgow 2014.

Dan Purvis will hope to tumble his way to a medal for Scotland in the gymnastics

And there are plenty of Scots in with a chance of bagging that historic medal in athletics, swimming, mountain biking and gymnastics.

Possible gold medals for Scotland: Swimming, Gymnastics, Athletics, Shooting.

Day in a sentence

Glasgow 2014 has already been a huge success for Team Scotland and one more medal makes it their best ever Commonwealth Games.

Highlights involving home favourites

08:30 BST - Shooting

It's another early start at the Barry Buddon Shooting Centre, with Ian Shaw and Angus MacLeod continuing their bids to win the Queen's Prize Individual.

Jonathan Hammond and Neil Stirton go in the 50m rifle 3 pos, while McIntosh, who took bronze in the 50m prone rifle, and Sarah Henderson are in the women's event.

10:00 BST - Athletics

Eilidh Child has been one of the faces of Glasgow 2014 and the home crowd get a first look at her in the 400m hurdles heats, which get started at 12:15.

Guy Learmonth is in action in the 800m heats and throwing their weight behind the medal bid, in the hammer throw final, are Andrew Frost, Mark Dry and Chris Bennett.

The showpiece track event of the night will certainly be one to watch for the Scots, as national record holder Laura Muir bids to land a medal in the 1500m final at 21:50.

10:30 BST - Swimming

Dan Wallace has been one of Scotland's stars of the Games so far, winning the 400m individual medley title and helping secure silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay. He's swimming solo again in the 200m individual medley, hoping to make it a hat-trick of medals.

There's also home interest in the 4x100m individual medley relay, with Craig McNally, Ross Murdoch, Robbie Renwick and Ryan Bennett representing Scotland.

Hannah Miley goes in the 400m freestyle and there's also the women's 4x100m medley relay.

11:30 BST - Cycling

The host nation have enjoyed success on the track at Glasgow 2014, now it's time for the mountains.

Lee Craigie and Kerry MacPhee get on their bikes in the women's cross country and Gareth Montgomerie is in the men's.

11:00 BST - Gymnastics

Daniel Keatings and Dan Purvis are among the home hopes in the men's team final and individual qualification.

The Scots have looked on top of their game so far and will be out to continue their fine form on day six at the Hydro.

Keep your eye one

The men's singles badminton gets underway with Kieran Merrilees in action and there's also mixed doubles.

There's home interest in the men's and women's table tennis, and expect plenty more drama at the lawn bowls, where Scotland have already made their mark with a glorious gold.

