Swimming: Men's 200m Individual Medley

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Daniel TranterAus1:57.83 GR
2Daniel WallaceSco1:58.72
3Chad le ClosSA1:58.85
4Thomas Fraser-HolmesAus1:58.86
5Roberto PavoniEng1:59.30
6Joe RoebuckEng1:59.33
7Leuan LloydWal2:00.44
8Sebastien RousseauSA2:01.61

GR = Games Record

Heats

RankHeatNameCountryTime
14Daniel TranterAus1.59.05Q
22Daniel WallaceSco1.59.36Q
34Sebastien RousseauSA1.59.61Q
44Roberto PavoniEng1.59.79Q
54Joe RoebuckEng2.00.46Q
63Leuan LloydWal2.00.73Q
72Chad le ClosSA2.00.78Q
83Thomas Fraser-HolmesAus2.00.97Q
93Evan WhiteCan2.01.28
103Mitchell DonaldsonNZ2.01.32
112Xavier MohammedWal2.01.47
124Luke ReillyCan2.03.10
133Dylan BoschSA2.04.03
142Lewis ColemanEng2.04.63
154Joseph SchoolingSin2.07.04
163Thomas HollingsworthGue2.08.35
174Luke BeltonGue2.13.54
182Colin BensadonGib2.13.74
193Ralph GoveiaZam2.13.90
202Alexandros AxiotisZam2.14.58
214BrandonSchusterSam2.18.49
221Igor MogneMoz2.18.89
231Stanford KawalePng2.24.57
241Nisar AhmedPak2.25.69
Mitch LarkinAusDNS

Click here for more detailed results on the official Glasgow 2014 website.

