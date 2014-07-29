Swimming: Men's 200m Individual Medley
-
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Daniel Tranter
|Aus
|1:57.83 GR
|2
|Daniel Wallace
|Sco
|1:58.72
|3
|Chad le Clos
|SA
|1:58.85
|4
|Thomas Fraser-Holmes
|Aus
|1:58.86
|5
|Roberto Pavoni
|Eng
|1:59.30
|6
|Joe Roebuck
|Eng
|1:59.33
|7
|Leuan Lloyd
|Wal
|2:00.44
|8
|Sebastien Rousseau
|SA
|2:01.61
GR = Games Record
Heats
|Rank
|Heat
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|4
|Daniel Tranter
|Aus
|1.59.05
|Q
|2
|2
|Daniel Wallace
|Sco
|1.59.36
|Q
|3
|4
|Sebastien Rousseau
|SA
|1.59.61
|Q
|4
|4
|Roberto Pavoni
|Eng
|1.59.79
|Q
|5
|4
|Joe Roebuck
|Eng
|2.00.46
|Q
|6
|3
|Leuan Lloyd
|Wal
|2.00.73
|Q
|7
|2
|Chad le Clos
|SA
|2.00.78
|Q
|8
|3
|Thomas Fraser-Holmes
|Aus
|2.00.97
|Q
|9
|3
|Evan White
|Can
|2.01.28
|10
|3
|Mitchell Donaldson
|NZ
|2.01.32
|11
|2
|Xavier Mohammed
|Wal
|2.01.47
|12
|4
|Luke Reilly
|Can
|2.03.10
|13
|3
|Dylan Bosch
|SA
|2.04.03
|14
|2
|Lewis Coleman
|Eng
|2.04.63
|15
|4
|Joseph Schooling
|Sin
|2.07.04
|16
|3
|Thomas Hollingsworth
|Gue
|2.08.35
|17
|4
|Luke Belton
|Gue
|2.13.54
|18
|2
|Colin Bensadon
|Gib
|2.13.74
|19
|3
|Ralph Goveia
|Zam
|2.13.90
|20
|2
|Alexandros Axiotis
|Zam
|2.14.58
|21
|4
|BrandonSchuster
|Sam
|2.18.49
|22
|1
|Igor Mogne
|Moz
|2.18.89
|23
|1
|Stanford Kawale
|Png
|2.24.57
|24
|1
|Nisar Ahmed
|Pak
|2.25.69
|Mitch Larkin
|Aus
|DNS
