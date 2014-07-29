Swimming: Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay

Final

RankCountryTime
1England3:31.51 GR
2Australia3:32.21
3South Africa3:34.47
4Canada3:36.61
5New Zealand3:36.80
6Wales3:37.25
7Scotland3:37.48
8N. Ireland3:51.39

GR = Games Record

Heats

RankCountryTime
1Australia03:37.4Q
2Canada03:37.7Q
3England03:38.4Q
4New Zealand03:39.4Q
5South Africa03:40.3Q
6Wales03:41.6Q
7Scotland03:42.0Q
8N. Ireland03:47.8Q
9Singapore03:48.0
10Guernsey03:52.9
11Malaysia03:53.9
12Isle of Man03:58.7
13Zambia04:12.1
14Gibraltar04:14.9

Top Stories