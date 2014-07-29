Swimming: Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|England
|3:31.51 GR
|2
|Australia
|3:32.21
|3
|South Africa
|3:34.47
|4
|Canada
|3:36.61
|5
|New Zealand
|3:36.80
|6
|Wales
|3:37.25
|7
|Scotland
|3:37.48
|8
|N. Ireland
|3:51.39
GR = Games Record
Heats
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|03:37.4
|Q
|2
|Canada
|03:37.7
|Q
|3
|England
|03:38.4
|Q
|4
|New Zealand
|03:39.4
|Q
|5
|South Africa
|03:40.3
|Q
|6
|Wales
|03:41.6
|Q
|7
|Scotland
|03:42.0
|Q
|8
|N. Ireland
|03:47.8
|Q
|9
|Singapore
|03:48.0
|10
|Guernsey
|03:52.9
|11
|Malaysia
|03:53.9
|12
|Isle of Man
|03:58.7
|13
|Zambia
|04:12.1
|14
|Gibraltar
|04:14.9