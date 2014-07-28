Glasgow 2014: Nicola Adams eases into last eight for England

From the section

England's Nicola Adams eased into the last eight of the flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games with a win over Oluwatoyin Oladeji of Nigeria.

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medallist from Leeds was given a unanimous decision in the 48-51kg category.

Her team-mate Anthony Fowler, 23, also progressed in Glasgow after beating Scotland's Kieran Smith, 21 on points.

England's Qais Ashfaq, 21, and Scott Fitzgerald, 22, and Scotland's Joe Ham, 23, and Aqeel Ahmed, 22, also won.

Welsh defending champion Sean McGoldrick, 22, was a winner, as was team-mate Ashley Williams, 23.

For Northern Ireland, Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes, 27, won by a stoppage, while compatriots Michael Conlan, 22, Connor Coyle, 24, and Steven Donnelly, 25, all progressed too.