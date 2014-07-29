Glasgow 2014: Sprinter Adam Gemili focused on track success

Adam Gemili says he no longer "dabbles" in athletics

Adam Gemili says he is ready to be taken seriously as a leading sprinter after winning silver in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old Englishman has only been fully focused on the sport since 2012, having grown up playing football.

"I am no longer that guy who dabbles in athletics," Gemili told BBC Sport.

"I have still got a lot to learn but I want to establish myself as a senior athlete who can get competitive and keep making major championship finals."

The Adam Gemili story 1993: Born in London, 6 October 2001-2011: Chelsea youth, Reading youth, Dagenham & Redbridge July 2012: Wins World Junior Championships 100m in record 10.05 seconds July 2013: Wins 100m gold at European Under-23 Championships August 2013: Wins 200m semi-final at World Championships in 19.98 seconds - finishes fifth in final July 2014: Sets personal best in 100m of 10.04 seconds in Germany July 2014: Wins silver medal in 100m at Commonwealth Games

Gemili admits he has "still got a lot to learn" but hopes his medal can be a "stepping stone" to bigger and better things.

The sprinter, who was born in London and grew up in Dartford, Kent, was attached to Chelsea as a youngster but his sprinting ability came to the fore in 2012 when he won the World Junior Championships in a championship record.

At the 2013 senior World Championships he became only the second British athlete to post a sub-20 second time in the 200m.

And Gemili believes getting among the medals at Glasgow - where he came second to Jamaica's Kemar Bailey-Cole - can be the platform for further honours.

A first medal at a global games should be a platform for Gemili (second right) to progress further

"It's not a gold medal but a silver is OK for now and hopefully it's one of many to come in the future," added Gemili, who combines training under UK Athletics senior sprint coach Steve Fudge with studies for a sports and exercise science degree at the University of East London.

"I think people will look at me now and maybe see me as a bit of a competitor.

"I think as I get older, stronger and bigger I will be able to run a bit quicker and push the times a bit more.

"I know when I get it right it's very hard to beat me on the track."