Glasgow 2014: Scots swimmers gear up for final night

From the section

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Several Scottish swimmers have raced well on Tuesday morning to ensure they will take part in the final night of swimming competition at Tollcross.

Big last night for @Team_Scotland in the swimming pool. I'll be racing 7.47pm Let's blow the roof off this place" Dan Wallace on Twitter

Team Scotland have won nine medals in the pool at Glasgow 2014 already, including three golds medals for Ross Murdoch,Hannah Miley and Dan Wallace.

Miley has qualifed for the Women's 400m Freestyle Final - her seventh event in these Commonwealth Games.

Wallace won his Men's 200m Individual Medley heat to reach the final.

Both Scotland's men and women's 4x100m Medley Relay teams also progressed to their respective finals.

They join other Team Scotland swimmers Kathleen Dawson (Women's 50m Backstroke Final) and Stephen Milne (Men's 1500m Freestyle Final).