Glasgow 2014: Geraint Thomas plays down Games chances

Geraint Thomas won bronze on the track at the 2006 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August.

Geraint Thomas has played down his chances of success at the Commonwealth Games.

Thomas, 28, finished 22nd overall in this year's Tour de France and will compete in Thursday's time trial and the road race on Sunday.

He was the only British rider to finish this year's Tour, but says exhaustion could hamper his chances in Glasgow.

"I'm not really going to think about the result too much, just try and enjoy the whole occasion," Thomas said,

"The time trial falls three days after the Tour. I should be a bit better for Sunday," Thomas said.

"Thursday in the time trial will keep me ticking over.

"When you do a race like the Tour for three weeks, if you stop completely your body over compensates and you feel really bad when you start racing again.

Geraint Thomas competed on the track in Melbourne 2006 but missed Delhi 2010

"As long as you keep ticking over and keep doing a few efforts to keep the body going it certainly helps.

"The good thing with Sunday and the road race is that a lot of tactics come into play as well so you don't necessarily have to be the strongest to win.

"Hopefully we can get a bit of luck and me, Luke [Rowe] and the other boys can ride well together."

Team Sky team-mate Sir Bradley Wiggins has opted not to compete in the road races in Glasgow while Isle of Man's Mark Cavendish will miss out due to the injury he suffered on the opening day of the Tour de France.

Thomas has signed a new two-year contract with Team Sky after rejecting offers "from two or three other teams".

Glasgow 2014 will be Thomas' second Commonwealth Games after he won bronze in the points race on the track in Melbourne eight years ago.

The double-Olympic team pursuit champion pulled out of the Delhi in 2010 citing health concerns

He will compete in two events on the road in what could be his final Commonwealth Games.

Thomas has hinted Team Sky colleague Luke Rowe, 24, could be Wales' leader in Sunday's road race.