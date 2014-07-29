Glasgow 2014: Jazz Carlin has sleepless night after gold win

Jazz Carlin says she barely slept after winning Commonwealth Games gold in the 800m freestyle.

Carlin became the first Welsh woman since Pat Beavan in 1974 to win a Commonwealth swimming title.

The 23-year-old was back in action on Tuesday morning and qualified sixth fastest for evening final of the 400m freestyle.

"That was tough this morning, I didn't get much sleep last night," Carlin said.

"I didn't get back to the village until 11pm and then I had to get food, get back and settle down.

"My head was all over the place so it was quite hard to settle down then.

"Obviously this morning it was going to be tough… from the high of last night to come out again and get into the final tonight."