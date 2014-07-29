Glasgow 2014: Turner out, Rutherford and Rudisha progress

England's defending Commonwealth 110m hurdles champion Andy Turner went out of the competition after hitting the first hurdle in his heat.

Turner, 33, caught the opening barrier and lost his momentum, crashing through the second hurdle and then pulling up.

"There is no excuse. I didn't execute what I should have done," he said.

England's Greg Rutherford made the long jump final, while fellow Olympic champion David Rudisha, of Kenya, eased into the 800m semi-finals.

Rudisha won his heat in 1min 46.89secs ahead of England's Michael Rimmer.

Rimmer's compatriot Andrew Osagie, though, was disqualified after a tangle with Wales' Joe Thomas.

Rutherford needed just one effort to reach the long jump final with a leap of 8.05m.

That easily exceeded the automatic qualifying mark of 7.90m.

"I came in wanting to get one jump so to open up like that is great," he said. "Technically it was an awful jump but it did the job."

Former Commonwealth heptathlon champion Denise Lewis on Andy Turner "Andy Turner spends most of his time on the physio bed, and to get here was testament to his drive and his ambition. I feel so sorry for him. He will be kicking himself."

Team-mate Chris Tomlinson missed automatic qualification by 1cm but still goes through to Wednesday evening's final along with the third England representative JJ Jegede, who was 11th with 7.66m.

Hurdler Turner, who also won European gold in 2010, came into the competition after a nightmare year which included the sudden death of his mother.

"I got too close to the first hurdle and to come back from a mistake like that is very difficult," he added.

"It is a schoolboy error and I am disappointed not to put on a better show.

"I felt good at the start. My training had gone well and I felt I was ready to run the fastest I have all season but that was shocking."

English pair Lawrence Clarke and Will Sharman went through to Tuesday evening's final.

In the women's 400m hurdles, Scotland's Eilidh Child easily won her heat in 55.56 seconds while Jamaica's gold medal favourite Kaliese Spencer showed she will be a force to be reckoned with, winning her heat in 55.45.

Rutherford pulled out of the recent Glasgow Diamond League meeting with an injury