BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Rutherford & Tomlinson into long jump final

Rutherford & Tomlinson set up showdown

England team-mates and rivals Greg Rutherford and Chris Tomlinson both qualify for Wednesday's men's long jump final.

Rutherford easily cleared the automatic qualifying mark of 7.90m on his first jump, while Tomlinson, who questioned the legitimacy of Rutherford's British record jump earlier this year, also progressed despite missing the qualifying mark by 1cm.

Their compatriot JJ Jegede also made it through to the final after coming 11th with a jump of 7.66m.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Rutherford & Tomlinson set up showdown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy

Top Stories