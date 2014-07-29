England team-mates and rivals Greg Rutherford and Chris Tomlinson both qualify for Wednesday's men's long jump final.

Rutherford easily cleared the automatic qualifying mark of 7.90m on his first jump, while Tomlinson, who questioned the legitimacy of Rutherford's British record jump earlier this year, also progressed despite missing the qualifying mark by 1cm.

Their compatriot JJ Jegede also made it through to the final after coming 11th with a jump of 7.66m.

