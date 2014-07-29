Glasgow 2014: New Zealand take mountain bike one-two

Anton Cooper (right) and Samuel Gaze celebrate New Zeland's one-two in the mountain biking cross-country

Teenager Anton Cooper secured a first mountain biking gold medal for New Zealand in an exciting finish to the cross-country race.

Cooper, 19, beat team-mate Samuel Gaze, 18, into second in a sprint finish with Australian Daniel McConnell in third.

Scotland's Grant Ferguson, 20, finished fifth with England's 2006 winner Liam Killeen in sixth.

Earlier, Canada's Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty take gold and silver respectively in the women's race.

In the men's race, only 10 seconds separated the first three riders, who dropped Max Plaxton of Canada on the seventh and final lap.

Cooper completed the 37km course over the Cathkin Braes Trail in one hour 38 minutes 26 seconds.

Pendrel had earlier dominated the women's race to take gold in a time of one hour 39 minutes 29 seconds.

The world champion, 33, led virtually from start to finish of the six-lap race, to win by more than a minute and continue Canada's success in the event.

Canada have now won gold on each of the three occasions the event has been included in the Commonwealth Games programme.

Australian Rebecca Henderson took the bronze with England's Annie Last pipping team-mate Alice Barnes for fourth place.

Glasgow's Lee Craigie finished seventh.