Glasgow 2014: Harry Creevy 'emotional' at final Games

Manx rifle shooter Harry Creevy has said he feels "incredibly emotional" to complete his eighth and final Commonwealth Games for the Isle of Man.

The 58-year-old landlord of the Albert Hotel in Douglas made his debut at the Edinburgh Games in 1986.

He finished 16th in qualification in the 50m prone rifle event to miss out on a place in the final in Glasgow.

"I've been proud to represent the Isle of Man at each and every Games," Creevy told BBC Sport.

"I am incredibly emotional. To begin with, in 1986 I qualified in the last minute and didn't really know what the Commonwealth Games was all about. I've progressed over the years to a full international and the differences within the sport are huge.

"It is a balancing act with running a business as well as finding time to train and compete, but I am lucky enough to have great support staff who don't mind me disappearing for the odd afternoon."

Creevy moved to the island 50 years ago and has represented the island for more than three decades, in a Commonwealths career spanning 28 years.

"It is my home, and you're representing your home at the end of the day," he explained.

"The Games are the highest level you can get to represent the island and it means a great deal to me and everyone who represents the Isle of Man."

Fellow Manx shooters Ben Kelly and Gemma Kermode said Creevy's experience had been invaluable to the team.

Shooting at his first Games for the Isle of Man in the same 50m prone rifle event, Kelly said: "To have someone like Harry is brilliant.

"He has shot at hundreds of ranges all over the world and there isn't much he doesn't know or can't help you with."

Fellow Manx shooter Kermode added: "I have worked with Harry for a number of years and he has been a brilliant mentor.

"He has so much experience and really helps all the team at an event like this. He knows how everything works.

"It is amazing to have someone with such experience on the team."