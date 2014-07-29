Glasgow 2014: Isle of Man gymnasts create history

Media playback is not supported on this device Manx gymnasts hope to inspire youngsters

Four teenagers have become the first-ever female Manx gymnasts to compete for the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games.

Grace Harrison, Tara Donnelly, Nicole Burns and Kaitlin Kneen began the team competition with performances on the uneven bars and vault.

Harrison, 18, said: "It is amazing and we want to put down a solid foundation for future generations.

"Hopefully they can follow on in our footsteps and do even better."

Donnelly, 15, added: "It is such a massive opportunity to be here representing the Isle of Man.

"To do it in front of such an amazing British crowd makes it even better."

Four years ago Olivia Curran was set to represent the island in Delhi but was denied her opportunity after a fall in training.

Curran will complete a remarkable journey later this week by representing the Isle of Man in the pole vault.

Both the Isle of Man's women's and men's teams will complete the team final and individual qualification at the Hydro in Glasgow later.