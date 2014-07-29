Glasgow 2014: England win double gymnastics team gold

England's women emulated the achievement of their male team-mates by winning gold in the gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games.

Rebecca Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm held off Australia to win, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.

Earlier, Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson won the men's title.

Scotland finished second to secure their first major team medal.

Dan Keatings, Dan Purvis, Frank Baines, Adam Cox and Liam Davie scored 257.603, with England's 266.804 enough for victory.

However, Oldham missed England's final two rotations after falling in the vault.

England's women finished on a total of 167.555, and errors from Australia on both the floor and beam in the final rotation left them second on 161.646.

The Welsh team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker secured the country's first team medal with a score of 160.095.

Both England teams led their events after the opening day but Whitlock, who led qualifying for the all-around final with 90.365, acknowledged his team had been pushed by the Scots.

Olympic bronze medallist Beth Tweddle on England's Max Whitlock "Max has been gradually getting closer to that 90+ all-around total and that is a world-level score. He will take huge confidence from it."

"It's very different competing against Scotland," he added. "These are guys we've been friends and team-mates with for a long time so it's interesting and a bit of fun training with them.

"We've been preparing for this for a long time and for it to go well on the day in front of a crowd like this is amazing."

Whelan, 22, was thrilled with the gold medal and also the performance of 16-year-old Fragapane, who put in solid performances on the floor and beam to help clinch the win.

"We did have a few shaky moments out there but we have worked so hard," said Whelan.

"Coming off the back of a Europeans and going into a Worlds, we have done as much as we can do training-wise and we all felt ready.

"The way Claudia finished it off was fantastic. We have all pulled our weight and I'm really proud of the way everyone has performed."

England's men's team pose on the podium with their gold medals

England's women made it a double success