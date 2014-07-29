Glasgow 2014: David Luckman wins second Queen's Prize gold

A first prize of £250 is traditionally offered to the Queen's Prize winner but it was waived for the Commonwealth Games

England's David Luckman won his second gold of Glasgow 2014 in the individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize event.

The 38-year-old added to the pairs gold he had won with Parag Patel, who claimed individual bronze.

Jen McIntosh won silver in the women's 50m rifle three-position to become Scotland's most successful female in Games history with five medals.

And Dan Rivers, 23, won the men's 50m rifle three-position event for England to go with his 10m air rifle bronze.

Australia claimed two gold medals on the final day of the shooting competition, with David J Chapman winning in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol and compatriot Adam Vella taking the men's trap.

In one of the more bizarre sights of these Games, and in accordance with the tradition of the annual event which dates back to 1860, winner Luckman was carried to the medal ceremony in a Sedan chair by his opponents, including Patel and silver medallist Jim Paton of Canada.

Glasgow 2014: Individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize shooting results 1st: David Luckman (ENG) 401 2nd: Jim Paton (CAN) 397 3rd: Parag Patel (ENG) 394 4th: David Calvert (NIR) 393 7th: Barry Le Cheminant (JEY) 390 16th: Daniel Richardson (JEY) 384

The Bristol marksman said: "That was as special as it gets. I've been looking to do this for a very, very long time.

"Parag and I were obviously looking to come here together and win the pairs, which we managed to do, but for both of us to be on the podium is really good."

Jersey's 24-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal continued after Barry Le Cheminant and Daniel Richardson missed out on the top three places.

Rivers, from Didcot, was in commanding form as he dominated the 50m rifle three-position from start to finish.

His combined score of 452.9 was a new Games record ahead of India's Sanjeev Rajput (446.9) and eight-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gagan Narang (436.8).

Scotland's Neil Stirton was fourth and compatriot Jonathan Hammond was fifth. Ken Parr of England finished sixth.

In the men's trap, England's defending Commonwealth Games champion Aaron Heading, 27, had to settle for silver behind Vella.

Heading missed three of his first six clays and six in total while Vella, 43, managed 11 out of 15 to take the title.

India's Manavjit Sandhu claimed bronze.

McIntosh added silver in the 50m rifle three-position to go with the bronze she won in the 50m rifle prone on Monday.

The double gold medallist in Delhi 2010 lost out to Singapore's Jasmine Ser, with India's Lajja Gauswami taking bronze.

England's Kristian Callaghan, 21, claimed bronze in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol behind Australia's David Chapman and double Delhi gold medallist Harpreet Singh of India, who won silver.

Aaron Heading won gold in the singles trap competition in Delhi four years ago but had to be content with silver this time

Dan Rivers is in good form this year and regained his British Air Rifle Championship title in February