Glasgow 2014: Cann and Pasturel through in badminton singles

Elizabeth Cann has played at four Commonwealth Games, three for Jersey and once for England in 2010

Jersey's Elizabeth Cann and Solenn Pasturel have progressed to the last 32 of the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Cann, who won bronze for England four years ago, beat Northern Ireland's Alannah Stephenson 21-16, 21-11 to set up a tie with Jamaica's Ruth Williams.

Pasturel beat Lavina Martins of Kenya 21-13, 21-5 to reach the last 32.

But Mark Constable and Alex Hutchings bowed out of the men's singles after losing in straight games.

Constable lost 21-7, 21-12 to Singapore's Derek Wong while Hutchings went down 21-17, 21-13 to Kenya's Victor Munga.

Hutchings and Constable are also out of the men's doubles in the opening round.

They lost 21-18, 21-14 to Malaysia's Wei Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan who had helped their nation win team gold earlier in the week.