Scotland break Commonwealth Games medal record

Keatings and his team-mates recorded a score of 257.603 to take silver

Scotland's silver medal in the male gymnastics team event broke the country's medal record for a Commonwealth Games.

And further silvers from shooter Jen McIntosh and swimmer Dan Wallace and hammer thrower Mark Dry's bronze took the host nation's medal tally to 37.

The haul of 33 at Edinburgh 1986 had been Scotland's previous Games best.

Team Scotland had already set a new national record of gold medals at a Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Alex Marshall and Paul Foster's bowls win in the men's pairs event and para-athlete Libby Clegg's victory in the T12 100m took the hosts' gold tally to 13 - two more than their previous best at Melbourne 2006.

The male gymnastics team of Dan Keatings, Dan Purvis, Frank Baines, Adam Cox and Liam Davie as well as McIntosh created their own pieces of history.

The score of 257.603 earned Scotland their first ever Commonwealth Games team gymnastics medal. England won gold while Canada were third.

And McIntosh became Scotland's most successful female in Commonwealth Games history with five medals. Jasmine Ser of Singapore took gold.

Wallace claimed his third medal of the Games, taking silver in the men's 200m individual medley, adding to his gold in the 400m individual medley and silver as part of the second-place 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Dry finished third in the final of the men's hammer throw with a mark of 71.64.

"It has been an incredible effort by everyone involved with Team Scotland to have set a new record for Games medals by only the sixth day of competition," said chair of sportscotland Louise Martin CBE.

"Our men gymnasts will go down in history as the athletes who delivered the record-breaking medal, but it has been a real team effort over many years.

McIntosh took her personal tally of Commonwealth Games medals to five

"There is no substitute for hard work and meticulous preparation.

"We have witnessed a record number of medals and numerous personal bests. Thanks to all the Team Scotland athletes who have given us a week to remember - with the promise of more to come."

Scottish fans cheered the men's gymnastics team to victory

Keatings, Baines, Cox, Davie and Purvis made history with Scotland's first Commonwealth Games medal