Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Reece McFadden retains gold medal hope

McFadden won all three rounds against Oteng

Scotland's Reece McFadden and Charlie Flynn are guaranteed Commonwealth Games medals after reaching the semi-finals of the fly and lightweight divisions.

McFadden beat Botswana's Oteng Oteng by unanimous decision and will fight Andrew Maloney of Australia.

And Flynn overcame Ghana's Jessie Lartey 3-0 to set up a semi-final against Joseph Cordina of Wales.

Fellow Scot Ross Henderson was defeated by Englishman Joseph Joyce in the super heavyweight quarter-final.

Josh Taylor contests his light welterweight quarter-final with Wales' Zack Davies later on Tuesday evening.

Henderson was on the floor in each of his three rounds with Joyce before the referee stopped it with four seconds left of the bout.

Joyce progresses to the last four by virtue of a technical knockout.

The semi-finals take place on Friday.