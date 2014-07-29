Glasgow 2014: Fitzpatrick, Duffy, McGlinchy assured of medals

Media playback is not supported on this device Medal success for NI boxing trio

GLASGOW 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Date: 23 July-3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Northern Ireland boxers Joe Fitzpatrick, Sean Duffy and Sean McGlinchy are assured of at least bronze medals after winning their quarter-finals at the SECC in Glasgow.

Immaculata boxer Fitzpatrick, 19, from Belfast, beat Kenyan Nicholas Okongo Okoth on a unanimous points decision in the 60kg lightweight division.

Armagh man Duffy, 23, beat Malaysian Khir Azim at 64kg light welterweight.

Derry boxer McGlinchy, 22, defeated Elly Ajowi Ochola at light heavyweight.

Duffy was also awarded a unanimous 3-0 decision by the ringside judges.

"There are no easy fights here - I hit him with a couple of big shots but he's a tough nut and he kept coming," said Duffy after his last-eight victory.

"The Northern Ireland team is on a roll and we are building up momentum - we just have to keep it up," he added.

McGlinchy completed a fine evening for the Northern Ireland fighters by beating his Kenyan opponent, again on a unanimous decision.

"I have to keep my head focused now - there's no reason why I can't go on and win gold," he said.

Holy Trinity fighter Ruairi Dalton saw his hopes of a medal dashed when he lost his flyweight quarter-final on points to Australian Andrew Moloney.

Dalton lost all three rounds on a unanimous verdict in the 52kg class.

Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Connor Coyle and Steven Donnelly will contest their quarter-finals on Wednesday, with female boxers Michaela Walsh and Alanna Murphy also scheduled to be in action.

Dalton became the second Northern Irish boxer to drop out of the Games, following Delhi silver medallist Steven Ward's elimination at the hands of England's Steven Baister on Sunday.

"He started quicker and he was the better man - he is a strong boy, I gave it all I had and that's all I can do," said Dalton following his defeat.

"I won two fights and this is only the start of my career - there are bigger and better things to come," he added.