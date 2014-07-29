BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Joe Fitzpatrick wants to swap bronze for gold

Fitzpatrick wants to swap bronze for gold

Belfast boxer Joe Fitzpatrick says he wants to swap the bronze medal he earned by winning his quarter-final for a gold later in the week.

Immaculata boxer Fitzpatrick, 19, beat Kenyan Nicholas Okongo Okoth on a unanimous points decision in the 60kg lightweight division.

He will now contest a semi-final on Friday night in the hope of securing at least a silver at the Glasgow 2014 Games.

Top videos

Video

Fitzpatrick wants to swap bronze for gold

Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Mata hails return of 'big presence' Ibrahimovic

Video

Joining Burnley like first day at school - Walters

Video

Treatment of Rooney is a joke - Ferdinand

Video

Channing Tatum's predictions & Vinnie Jones' silky skills

Video

Archive: Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man Utd

Video

The case for Conor McGregor by (not the real) Conor McGregor

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories