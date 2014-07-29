BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Joe Fitzpatrick wants to swap bronze for gold
Belfast boxer Joe Fitzpatrick says he wants to swap the bronze medal he earned by winning his quarter-final for a gold later in the week.
Immaculata boxer Fitzpatrick, 19, beat Kenyan Nicholas Okongo Okoth on a unanimous points decision in the 60kg lightweight division.
He will now contest a semi-final on Friday night in the hope of securing at least a silver at the Glasgow 2014 Games.