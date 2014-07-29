Glasgow 2014: Alice Loveridge and Dawn Morgan go through
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Guernsey's Alice Loveridge and Dawn Morgan have made it through to the knockout stages of the women's singles table tennis at Glasgow 2014.
Fifty-year-old Morgan cruised to 4-0 wins over Lesotho's Nthabeleng Mokeki and Scotland's Corinna Whitaker.
Meanwhile, Loveridge beat Scotland's Gillian Edwards 4-2 before crushing Guyana's Pareina Matariki 4-0.
"It wasn't an ideal first match, but at the end of the day I got the win and that's what I wanted," Loveridge said.