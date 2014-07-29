Glasgow 2014: Alice Loveridge and Dawn Morgan go through

Morgan (left) and Loveridge are Guernsey's only representatives in table tennis

Guernsey's Alice Loveridge and Dawn Morgan have made it through to the knockout stages of the women's singles table tennis at Glasgow 2014.

Fifty-year-old Morgan cruised to 4-0 wins over Lesotho's Nthabeleng Mokeki and Scotland's Corinna Whitaker.

Meanwhile, Loveridge beat Scotland's Gillian Edwards 4-2 before crushing Guyana's Pareina Matariki 4-0.

"It wasn't an ideal first match, but at the end of the day I got the win and that's what I wanted," Loveridge said.