Glasgow 2014: Gayle Lloyd and Elena Johnson progress

Elena Johnson has competed at the previous three Commonwealth Games for Guernsey

Guernsey's Elena Johnson and Gayle Lloyd are through to the last 32 in the badminton women's singles at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Lloyd beat Ghana's Evelyn Botwe 21-15 21-19 to progress to the second round.

Johnson had a tougher match but came through against the Isle of Man's Kimberley Clague 21-15 14-21 21-13.

Stuart Hardy and Daniel Penney both failed to win a game as they were knocked out in the first round of the men's singles.

Hardy lost 13-21 16-21 to Pakistan's Muhammed Bhati while Penney went down 13-21 13-21 to Zambia's Ngosa Chongo.

Meanwhile both of the island's mixed doubles pairs were knocked out in the opening round.

Johnson and Penney lost 21-5, 21-8 to Malaysia's Wei Shem Goh and Loo Yin Lim in just 18 minutes.

Hardy and Lloyd were beaten 21-16, 21-18 by Andre Padmore and Shari Watson of Barbados.