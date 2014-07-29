Glasgow 2014: Jersey's table tennis players are knocked out

Gascoyne became the first ever Jersey table tennis player to compete in a Commonwealth Games

Jersey's table tennis team have all been knocked out of the Commonwealth Games singles at the group stage.

Kelsey Le Maistre went out of the women's singles on game difference after losing 4-1 to Trinidad and Tobago's Aleena Edwards.

She beat Barbados's Krystle Harvey 4-1, but Edwards lost 4-2 to Harvey to go through by one game.

Meanwhile, team-mates Josh Band and Craig Gascoyne went out of the men's singles in the group stage.

Band beat Kiribati's Katirakei Tetabo 4-1 but lost 4-0 to Malaysia's group-winner Chee Feng Leong in Pool K.

Gascoyne was beaten 4-1 by Malaysia's Mohammed Shakirin and Christopher Franklin of Guyana in Pool F.

They will hope for success when they team up in the doubles on Wednesday.