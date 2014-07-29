Glasgow 2014: England's Andrew Osagie criticises disqualification

England's Andrew Osagie has reacted angrily after being disqualified for tangling with Wales' Joe Thomas in the heats of the Commonwealth Games 800m.

The world indoor bronze medallist, 26, seemed to block Thomas, 26, as he tried to burst past in the final few metres.

A review was held and Osagie was ejected from the competition. Despite an appeal, the decision was confirmed.

"Unbelievable actions to get someone punished despite them not starting the whole thing," Osagie tweeted.

"Unbelievable decision to allow things to stand.

"Good luck to the rest of Team England in Glasgow... on to Zurich and the European Championships for me."

Thomas, though, had a different view.

"I was waiting for a gap to open up and Osagie came across and held his elbows up to try to slow me down," he said.

"Just before the line, there was a fall when he lost his balance. I think he ran out of legs but it's hard to tell."

Thomas will run in the semi-finals, for which he had qualified even before Osagie's disqualification. Initially, the Essex athlete and Thomas would both have gone through, with the Cardiff native first confirmed as a fastest loser before being upgraded to an automatic qualifier.

Kenyan Olympic gold medallist and world record holder David Rudisha won the heat, with England's Mukhtar Mohammed and Scotland's Guy Learmouth also going though.