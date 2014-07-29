Glasgow 2014: Channel Island riders miss mountain bike medals

Roe had previously said he would pay to watch the race, let alone be part of it

Channel Island riders finished well outside of the medals in the men's mountain bike cross country event at the Commonwealth Games.

Guernsey's James Roe was 14th, and the only Channel Islander to complete the course in a time of 1.50:46

Jersey's Rhys Hidrio was 19th, with team-mates Richard Tanguy and James Patterson 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Guernsey's second rider, Mike Serafin, finished in 25th place as New Zealand's Anton Cooper took gold.

"I'm over the moon," said Roe, who previously stated that

"I'd hoped for top 25 and deep down thought I could get top 20 at best," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It was a really hard race and I had a good fight with the Island Games nations early on in Jersey and the Isle of Man.

"I managed to get rid of them and it was me and a Mauritius guy and a guy from Cyprus and I managed to get rid of them as well."