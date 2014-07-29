Glasgow 2014: England on the verge of semi-final place

If England beat Barbados in their final group game, they will reach the semi-finals

England are on the verge of reaching the Commonwealth Games semi-finals following a 70-24 victory over Trinidad & Tobago.

The win means England - semi-finalists in all four tournaments since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998 - will qualify for the last four if they beat Barbados on Wednesday.

New Zealand's 88-19 demolition of St Lucia means Scotland cannot qualify.

Wales' hopes of progressing are over after a 61-41 loss to South Africa.

The top two teams from each pool meet in the semi-finals.

If England, who lost to world champions Australia on Saturday, finish second they are likely to meet a New Zealand team aiming to win a third successive Commonwealth title.