Glasgow 2014: Peter Kirkbride cannot repeat Delhi medal success

Kirkbride won silver in Delhi but failed to post a total in Glasgow

Scotland's Peter Kirkbride was unable to repeat his Delhi medal success after bombing out in the Commonwealth Games 94kg weightlifting final in Glasgow.

The Kilmarnock lifter, 26, won silver four years ago and competed at London 2012, but failed to post a lift in the clean and jerk after snatching 142kg.

Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari, 21, won his nation's third ever gold ahead of Australia's Simplice Ribouem, 31.

Both posted a total of 349kg but Kari's lower bodyweight proved decisive.

India's Chandrakant Mali, 26, claimed bronze after lifting 338kg.

In the women's 75kg final, Canadian Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau set a new Games record on seven separate occasions.

The 25-year-old's combined total of 250kg ensured she finished ahead of Samoa's Mary Opelogue (243kg) and Fiji's Vaivai Apolonia (209kg).

England's Mercy Brown, an 18-year-old from London, was fifth with a total of 203kg.