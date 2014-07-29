Glasgow 2014: Proud, Davies and England 4x100m team win gold

The home nations claimed three of the eight gold medals on the final night of the Commonwealth Games swimming meet.

England won the 4x100m medley and Ben Proud, 19, clinched the 50m freestyle.

Wales' Georgia Davies, 23, won gold in the 50m backstroke ahead of England's Lauren Quigley, 19, while the English women's 4x100m medley team won silver.

Jazz Carlin, 23, and Dan Jervis, 18, took Welsh silver and bronze, and Scot Dan Wallace, 21, added 200m individual medley silver to his 400m IM gold.

Swimming medals table Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Australia 19 21 17 57 England 10 10 8 28 Canada 4 1 6 11 South Africa 3 3 6 12 Scotland 3 3 4 10 New Zealand 3 1 0 4 Wales 2 2 3 7 Jamaica 0 1 1 2 Bahamas 0 1 0 1 Singapore 0 1 0 1

Perhaps the most thrilling success came in the final race, when England edged out Australia to win the 4x100m medley.

Adam Brown, 25, whose Glasgow commitments meant he missed the birth of his first child when his wife gave birth prematurely in the United States earlier this month, held on during the final leg to post a Games record of three minutes, 31.51 seconds

That meant a third medal for Adam Peaty, 19, after gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 50m.

It was also a second gold for Chris Walker-Hebborn, 24, after he won the 100m backstroke, and another podium place for Adam Barrett, 21, who took bronze in the 100m fly and the 4x100m free.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

South Africa took bronze, meaning South Africa's Chad Le Clos equalled fellow swimmer Ian Thorpe's record of seven medals in a single Games, set in 2002.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion now has 12 in total.

A few minutes earlier, Australia won the women's event but England took silver, meaning Fran Halsall, 24, won her third medal at Tollcross alongside team-mates Quigley, Sophie Taylor, 18, and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, 18.

Canada won bronze, with Scotland promoted to fourth with a new national record of 4:05.59 after Wales were disqualified for an illegal change-over. The Northern Irish team suffered the same fate.

That ended an evening which started explosively for England when 19-year-old Proud won the 50m free to match the brace of sprint titles won by team-mate Halsall.

He was slower than his Games-record time in the heats but still did enough to hold off Australians Cameron McEvoy, 20, and James Magnussen, 23.

The win, in a time of 21.92, took the Londoner's medal tally to three after he won the 50m fly and helped England to bronze in the 4x100m freestyle.

Proud's team-mate Brown was eighth.

The Welsh, meanwhile, had waited 40 years for female Commonwealth gold in the pool but Davies' triumph made it two on consecutive nights, emulating fellow Swansea swimmer Carlin's success in the the 800m freestyle on Monday.

Both have set new Games records, too, with Davies' time of 27.56 shaving five hundredths off the 50m backstroke mark she set in the heats.

Stockport's Quigley was little more than a tenth of a second further back, with Brooklyn Snodgrass, 20, of Canada taking bronze.

Kathleen Dawson, 16, set a Scottish record in finishing fifth and England's Lizzie Simmonds, 23, was sixth.

Wales' Georgia Davies after winning gold: "It is back to Loughborough to train tomorrow, but I don't want to stop swimming now because I want the fast times to keep coming."

Carlin, meanwhile, missed out on a second gold by 0.69 secs, as New Zealand's Laura Boyle set a new Games record of 4:04.47 in the 400m free.

Scotland's Hannah Miley was edged out of bronze by Australia's Bronte Barratt, 25, but slashed three seconds from her personal best in setting a new Scottish record of 4:06.21 in her sixth final of the meet. England's Ellie Faulkner, 21, was seventh.

In one of the most eagerly anticipated finals of the evening, Wallace followed his familiar slow medley start with an explosive second-half burst that earned him 200m IM silver.

The Duns native - who swaggered from the call room wearing his kilt - posted a new Scottish record of 1:58.72 but could not beat Australia's Daniel Tranter, 22, who set a new 200m Games record of 1:57.83. Le Clos finished third.

The English duo of Roberto Pavoni, 23, and Joe Roebuck, 29, were fifth and sixth respectively, with Wales' Ieuan Lloyd, 21, sixth.

There was better news for Lloyd's team-mate, Jervis, who produced a remarkable comeback to snatch 1500m freestyle bronze.

The Neath swimmer overcame a huge deficit to edge out Australian Jordan Harrison, 19. Canadian Ryan Cochrane, 25, added the title to his 400m freestyle gold, with Australia's Mack Horton, 18, taking silver.

"Oh my days, that's amazing," Jervis exclaimed. "To be in the same pool as these guys is amazing and I'm shocked. It's a great time for Wales at the moment."

Scotland's Stephen Milne, 20, was fifth, with Englishmen Jay Lelliott, 19, and Daniel Fogg, 26, sixth and seventh respectively.

New Zealand claimed gold in the Para-sport 200m individual medley SM10 final, with Sophie Pascoe, 21, beating Australia's Katherine Downie, 18, and Aurelie Rivard, 18, of Canada to the crown.

