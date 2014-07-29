BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Aaron Heading wins silver in men's Trap

Heading wins silver in men's Trap

England's Aaron Heading takes silver in the Commonwealth Games men's shooting trap title after losing in the final to Australia's Adam Vella at the Barry Budden Shooting Centre.

Heading was hoping to defend his title from four years ago but Vella proved too strong.

India's Manavjit Sandhu claimed bronze in a sudden-death shoot off with Australia's Michael Diamond.

Top videos

Video

Heading wins silver in men's Trap

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories