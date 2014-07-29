BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Dan Rivers wins shooting gold

England's Rivers wins shooting gold

Dan Rivers wins shooting gold in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions to earn his second medal of the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old from Didcot, who won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle on Friday, was ahead from the start and comfortably beat India's Sanjeez Rajput and Gagan Narang into silver and bronze.

Scotland's Neil Stirton narrowly missed out on a medal finishing in fourth position.

Top Stories