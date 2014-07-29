Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Jen McIntosh sets new medal record

Jen McIntosh won three medals at the Delhi Games in 2010 and has added two more in Glasgow

Jen McIntosh succeeded mother Shirley as Scotland's most decorated female in Commonwealth Games history with silver in the 50m rifle three positions.

The medal, in an event won by Singapore's Jasmine Ser, was the fifth of McIntosh's career.

The 23-year-old won bronze in the 50m rifle prone on Monday, having claimed two golds and a bronze in Delhi.

"That's pretty cool at 23 - I could be doing this when I'm 40," she said. "I'm totally blown away by it all."

McIntosh's silver took to 35 the number of medals won by Scotland at Glasgow 2014.

Her mother, also a shooter, won the first of her Commonwealth Games medals in 1994 and retired in 2008. She was awarded an MBE for her services to the sport.

McIntosh admitted her performance in the final contained "a couple of little wobbles" but was otherwise "solid".

She added: "The dream's still an Olympic medal; onwards and upwards to Rio.

"I'm quite happy with the events I'm shooting at the moment.

"[The medal] is fairly chunky, considering it's hollow."

McIntosh hopes her performance will increase the profile of her sport.

She added: "Shooting, done well, can be a really spectator-friendly sport."

McIntosh's fellow Scots Neil Stirton and Jon Hammond missed out on medals in the men's 50m rifle three positions, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.