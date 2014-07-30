Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Purity cherotich Kirui
|Ken
|09:30.36
|2
|Milcah chemos Cheywa
|Ken
|09:31.30
|3
|Joan Kipkemoi
|Ken
|09:33.34
|4
|Madeline Heiner
|Aus
|09:34.01 / PB
|5
|Genevieve Lacaze
|Aus
|09:37.04 / PB
|6
|Eilish Mccolgan
|Sco
|09:44.65
|7
|Rachael Bamford
|Eng
|09:45.51 / PB
|8
|Philippa Woolven
|Eng
|09:47.97 / PB
|9
|Victoria Mitchell
|Aus
|09:49.05
|10
|Lennie Waite
|Sco
|09:51.93
|11
|Kerry O'flaherty
|NI
|09:55.94
PB = Best performance of the athlete