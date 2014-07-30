Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase

From the section

Final

Rank Name Country Time 1 Purity cherotich Kirui Ken 09:30.36 2 Milcah chemos Cheywa Ken 09:31.30 3 Joan Kipkemoi Ken 09:33.34 4 Madeline Heiner Aus 09:34.01 / PB 5 Genevieve Lacaze Aus 09:37.04 / PB 6 Eilish Mccolgan Sco 09:44.65 7 Rachael Bamford Eng 09:45.51 / PB 8 Philippa Woolven Eng 09:47.97 / PB 9 Victoria Mitchell Aus 09:49.05 10 Lennie Waite Sco 09:51.93 11 Kerry O'flaherty NI 09:55.94

PB = Best performance of the athlete