Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Purity cherotich Kirui Ken09:30.36
2Milcah chemos Cheywa Ken09:31.30
3Joan Kipkemoi Ken09:33.34
4Madeline Heiner Aus09:34.01 / PB
5Genevieve Lacaze Aus09:37.04 / PB
6Eilish Mccolgan Sco09:44.65
7Rachael Bamford Eng09:45.51 / PB
8Philippa Woolven Eng09:47.97 / PB
9Victoria Mitchell Aus09:49.05
10Lennie Waite Sco09:51.93
11Kerry O'flaherty NI09:55.94

PB = Best performance of the athlete

