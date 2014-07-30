Athletics: Women's Javelin Throw

Final

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Att. 4Att. 5Att. 6Distance
1Kim Mickle Aus62.9765.9661.45xxx65.96GR
2Sunette Viljoen SA62.1762.1362.6662.4562.4163.1963.19
3Kelsey-lee Roberts Aus43.562.460.086056.9162.9562.95
4Kathryn Mitchell Aus62.33x61.12x60.6262.5962.59
5Liz Gleadle Canx59.3659.4858.82x60.6960.69
6Nadeeka Lakmali Babaranda Liyanage Sri56.1559.0456.455.1557.5356.7559.04
7Goldie Sayers Eng57.5157.6555.52xx57.6857.68
8Annu Rani Ind55.2356.3750.3552.71x54.5256.37
9Izzy Jeffs Eng53.7748.91x53.77
10Freya Jones Eng51.3651.01x51.36
11Mary Narteh Gha48.23x43.4948.23
12Jessika Rosun Mri47.3847.39x47.39

GR = Commonwealth games record

Top Stories