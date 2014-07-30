Athletics: Women's Javelin Throw
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Att. 4
|Att. 5
|Att. 6
|Distance
|1
|Kim Mickle
|Aus
|62.97
|65.96
|61.45
|x
|x
|x
|65.96
|GR
|2
|Sunette Viljoen
|SA
|62.17
|62.13
|62.66
|62.45
|62.41
|63.19
|63.19
|3
|Kelsey-lee Roberts
|Aus
|43.5
|62.4
|60.08
|60
|56.91
|62.95
|62.95
|4
|Kathryn Mitchell
|Aus
|62.33
|x
|61.12
|x
|60.62
|62.59
|62.59
|5
|Liz Gleadle
|Can
|x
|59.36
|59.48
|58.82
|x
|60.69
|60.69
|6
|Nadeeka Lakmali Babaranda Liyanage
|Sri
|56.15
|59.04
|56.4
|55.15
|57.53
|56.75
|59.04
|7
|Goldie Sayers
|Eng
|57.51
|57.65
|55.52
|x
|x
|57.68
|57.68
|8
|Annu Rani
|Ind
|55.23
|56.37
|50.35
|52.71
|x
|54.52
|56.37
|9
|Izzy Jeffs
|Eng
|53.77
|48.91
|x
|53.77
|10
|Freya Jones
|Eng
|51.36
|51.01
|x
|51.36
|11
|Mary Narteh
|Gha
|48.23
|x
|43.49
|48.23
|12
|Jessika Rosun
|Mri
|47.38
|47.39
|x
|47.39
GR = Commonwealth games record