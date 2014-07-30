Athletics: Women's Shot Put

From the section

Final

Rank Name Country Att. 1 Att. 2 Att. 3 Att. 4 Att. 5 Att. 5 Distance 1 Valerie Adams NZ x 19.88 19.58 x 19.76 19.79 19.88 2 Cleopatra Borel Tri 17.63 18.57 18.15 x x x 18.57 3 Julie Labonte Can 17.25 17.09 17.12 17.31 17.43 17.58 17.58 4 Rachel Wallader Eng 15.83 16.83 16.33 x 16.68 15.6 16.83 PB 5 Sophie Mckinna Eng 15.55 15.86 16.59 15.3 16.11 15.36 16.59 6 Eden Francis Eng x 16.54 16.57 16.18 x 16.34 16.57 7 Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang Cmr 16.5 16.34 16.27 x 15.84 16.07 16.5 NR 8 Kirsty Yates Sco 16.42 x 15.85 x x x 16.42 PB 9 Nwanneka Okwelogu Ngr 15.13 14.53 14.2 15.13 PB 10 Alison Rodger Sco 14.76 x x 14.76 11 Kim Mulhall Aus 14.5 14.55 14.35 14.55 Annie Alexander Tri x x x NM

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record

NM = No mark