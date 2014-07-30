Athletics: Women's Shot Put

Final

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Att. 4Att. 5Att. 5Distance
1Valerie Adams NZx19.8819.58x19.7619.7919.88
2Cleopatra Borel Tri17.6318.5718.15xxx18.57
3Julie Labonte Can17.2517.0917.1217.3117.4317.5817.58
4Rachel Wallader Eng15.8316.8316.33x16.6815.616.83PB
5Sophie Mckinna Eng15.5515.8616.5915.316.1115.3616.59
6Eden Francis Engx16.5416.5716.18x16.3416.57
7Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang Cmr16.516.3416.27x15.8416.0716.5NR
8Kirsty Yates Sco16.42x15.85xxx16.42PB
9Nwanneka Okwelogu Ngr15.1314.5314.215.13PB
10Alison Rodger Sco14.76xx14.76
11Kim Mulhall Aus14.514.5514.3514.55
Annie Alexander TrixxxNM

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record

NM = No mark

