Diving: Women's Synchronised 10m Platform

RankNameNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Score
1Meagan BenfeitoRoseline FilionCan53.450.465.764.3576.8310.65
2Sarah BarrowTonia CrouchEng52.852.266.2466.6070.08307.92
3Pandelela Rinong PamgNur Dhabitah SabriMas49.248.661.270.0871.04300.12
4Cheong Jun HoongLeong Mun YeeMas49.852.864.867.264.32298.92
5Rachel BuggMelissa WuAus514863.957.672292.5

