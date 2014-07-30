Diving: Women's Synchronised 10m Platform
|Rank
|Name
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Score
|1
|Meagan Benfeito
|Roseline Filion
|Can
|53.4
|50.4
|65.7
|64.35
|76.8
|310.65
|2
|Sarah Barrow
|Tonia Crouch
|Eng
|52.8
|52.2
|66.24
|66.60
|70.08
|307.92
|3
|Pandelela Rinong Pamg
|Nur Dhabitah Sabri
|Mas
|49.2
|48.6
|61.2
|70.08
|71.04
|300.12
|4
|Cheong Jun Hoong
|Leong Mun Yee
|Mas
|49.8
|52.8
|64.8
|67.2
|64.32
|298.92
|5
|Rachel Bugg
|Melissa Wu
|Aus
|51
|48
|63.9
|57.6
|72
|292.5